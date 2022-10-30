Kim Kardashian Goes Full X-Men For Halloween With Mystique Costume

Halloween is tomorrow, which means the weekend has been filled with awesome celebrity costumes. We've seen some great looks, including Lizzo as Marge Simpson, JoJo Siwa as Draco Malfoy, Paris Hilton as Sailor Moon, and much more. Some of the best costumes we've seen have been X-Men related, including Chloe Bailey as Storm. Turns out, the singer isn't the only one who went full Mutant this year. Kim Kardashian took to social media to show off her Mystique costume, and it's pretty rad.

"Hey Marvel 👀," Kardashian captioned one post. "MYSTIQUE," she wrote in another. You can check out her look below:

Would Kim Kardashian Be in a Marvel Movie?

While the Kardashians aren't exactly names that are synonymous with Marvel, Kim Kardashian has expressed interest in joining the MCU. Interview Magazine did a feature on her earlier this year, and she was asked if she had any plans to act again. "Would I act? I would if something fun came about. Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do. I'm not actively looking, but I think things just come when they're supposed to," Kim shared.

When Are The X-Men Joining The MCU?

Marvel fans have been eagerly awaiting X-Men to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since Disney merged with 20th Century Fox. We've seen some hints this year in Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk's season finale hilariously namedropped the X-Men, but for now, the only project that's officially in the works is the revival of X-Men: The Animated Series, titled X-Men '97. However, it was announced last month that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, which will be the first Deadpool movie to be a part of the MCU.

After Logan, fans thought Jackman's 17-year-run as the X-Men hero was over, but both Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of the 2017 film. Jackman is already back to training for the role, and it has had some hilarious results.

Many people have reacted to the news of Jackman's return ranging from fans to director Kevin Smith, and it has left some wondering about the X-Men's future in the MCU. The addition of the X-Men is inevitable, and there have been plenty of rumors about who could play Wolverine next. Big names like Taron Egerton and Daniel Radcliffe have been thrown around as well as Zac Efron. For now, the role still belongs to Jackman, and we're very okay with it.

Happy Halloween, X-Men fans!