Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover

Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.

As celebs vie for the best celebrity Halloween costume of 2022, fans took to social media to compare Saweetie and Kardashian's Mystique looks:

What she thought she was gonna look like: (Saweetie) pic.twitter.com/migz8zwWQu — the miley post (@plxstxchxarts) October 30, 2022

"Kim's mystique may be more detailed but it looks like she's wearing a costume. Saweetie looks more accurate as in painted on her body (not as detailed) but not looking like she's wearing a costume," one Twitter user shared in response to a tweet asking: "Who slayed Mystique better? Saweetie or Kim?"

Who slayed mystique better? Saweetie or Kim?? pic.twitter.com/MU4kZbB03Y — ChaMpiON (@champion029) October 30, 2022

Another tweeter weighed in, "They both look like the movie versions; Kim looks like the Rebecca Romijn version and Saweetie looks like the Jennifer Lawrence version." One user wrote in response: "They both ate, honestly."

In the past, Saweetie has gone as all three members of Destiny's Child — Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams — paid tribute to an iconic look from RuPaul's Drag Race, and recreated Halle Berry's Catwoman look.

.@Saweetie is trending as fans wonder how she will top her past Halloween costumes. 👀❄️ pic.twitter.com/xA2y5ATxH9 — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) October 31, 2022

Along with Kardashian's Mystique, Nope star Keke Palmer donned a Rogue costume when cosplaying as the Marvel superhero, and Chloe x Halle singer Chlöe's own X-Men costume took the Internet by Storm. Other popular celebrity Halloween costumes this year include Lizzo as Marge Simpson, JoJo Siwa as Draco Malfoy, and Paris Hilton as Sailor Moon.

Check out more tweets below comparing Saweetie's Mystique and Kim K's Halloween costume:

Kim’s mystique may be more detailed but it looks like she’s wearing a costume. Saweetie looks more accurate as in painted on her body (not as detailed) but not looking like she’s wearing a costume. — Nobody really (@InfiniteILLest) October 30, 2022

Saweetie x Halloween 🎃 pic.twitter.com/bIn9zSgkbG — Saweetie Brasil (@saweetiebra) October 29, 2022

no one will top saweetie’s sorry https://t.co/2nfSQigyKy — Nao (@NAO_SEYCH) October 30, 2022

Saweetie and it ain’t even close wow https://t.co/TKUw1XipWG — Tua Stan Account 🇭🇹 (@4thQtr_Ninja) October 30, 2022