Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover

By Cameron Bonomolo

Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.

As celebs vie for the best celebrity Halloween costume of 2022, fans took to social media to compare Saweetie and Kardashian's Mystique looks:

"Kim's mystique may be more detailed but it looks like she's wearing a costume. Saweetie looks more accurate as in painted on her body (not as detailed) but not looking like she's wearing a costume," one Twitter user shared in response to a tweet asking: "Who slayed Mystique better? Saweetie or Kim?"

Another tweeter weighed in, "They both look like the movie versions; Kim looks like the Rebecca Romijn version and Saweetie looks like the Jennifer Lawrence version." One user wrote in response: "They both ate, honestly."

In the past, Saweetie has gone as all three members of Destiny's Child — Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams — paid tribute to an iconic look from RuPaul's Drag Race, and recreated Halle Berry's Catwoman look.

Along with Kardashian's Mystique, Nope star Keke Palmer donned a Rogue costume when cosplaying as the Marvel superhero, and Chloe x Halle singer Chlöe's own X-Men costume took the Internet by Storm. Other popular celebrity Halloween costumes this year include Lizzo as Marge SimpsonJoJo Siwa as Draco Malfoy, and Paris Hilton as Sailor Moon

Check out more tweets below comparing Saweetie's Mystique and Kim K's Halloween costume:

