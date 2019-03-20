Marvel Fan Art Celebrates The Disney/Fox Merger

With less than two hours remaining before the acquisition of Fox by Disney is finalized and the cinema landscape shifts even more in the direction of concentrated power, Marvel fans are largely spending that time wondering how long it will take to get an X-Men/Avengers movie off the ground. With the Fox characters “coming home” to Marvel Studios, nearly every major property is under Disney’s control — or at least partial control, as is the case with Spider-Man. That property is ostensibly still under license to Sony, but the live-action movies are set in the MCU and feature cameos by Marvel Studios actors.

But the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and innumerable derivative characters from those two properties are now a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, at least in principle, and fans are understandably excited to see what shape that will take going forward. Unsurprisingly, one of those fans is fan-artist BossLogic, who can generally be counted on to create something out of the day’s biggest news, whether it’s casting rumors or something bigger. In this case, less is more, as he takes on his idea for a teaser poster for bringing the X-Men to Marvel Studios. In the image, the Avengers “A” logo is superimposed over the X-Men “X”, with a claw mark from Wolvering marring both. You can see it below.

Side note: the domain that is linked to on the poster is not owned by Disney and asks you to download files when you click over to it, so maybe just accept that one for what it is.

“This is an extraordinary and historic moment for us — one that will create significant long-term value for our company and our shareholders,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for The Walt Disney Company said in the statement. “Combining Disney’s and 21st Century Fox’s wealth of creative content and proven talent creates the preeminent global entertainment company, well positioned to lead in an incredibly dynamic and transformative era.”

When the deal goes into effect, Disney will take possession of assets including Twentieth Century Fox, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Fox 2000 Pictures, Fox Family and Fox Animation; Fox’s television creative units, Twentieth Century Fox Television, FX Productions and Fox21; FX Networks; National Geographic Partners; Fox Networks Group International; Star India; and Fox’s interests in Hulu, Tata Sky and Endemol Shine Group. Disney and 21st Century Fox entered into a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice last year under which Disney will divest 21st Century Fox’s Regional Sports Networks.

Earlier on Tuesday, 21st Century Fox issued their own press release, detailing the completion of the separation of assets and breaking down pertinent information regarding how that breaks down in terms of stock for shareholders — specifically how the stock is listed on Nasdaq.