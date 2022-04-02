Kingsman Star Taron Egerton Drops Out Of London Play

Last month, Kingsman and Rocketman star Taron Egerton had his first performance in Cock at the Ambassadors Theatre in London, which didn’t end well for the star. The 32-year-old actor collapsed in the middle of the first show and was helped by a doctor who was in the audience. The play ended up continuing with the understudy finishing the role, and Egerton took to social media the next day to assure fans he was okay. While Egerton promised he’d be “back with a vengeance,” the actor soon had to pull out of the show for a week after contracting Covid-19. Deadline is now reporting that Egerton has dropped out of the play less than a month after its first show.

Producers of the play say Egerton dropped out for “personal reasons” and understudy Joel Harper-Jackson will take over for the remainder of the show’s run. Egerton has yet to address his exit on social media, but the link in his Instagram bio is still for tickets to the show. Deadline reports that the play is scheduled for a 12-week run. You can read the official announcement from producers in the tweet below:

NEWS: ⭐ JOEL HARPER-JACKSON TO TAKE OVER FROM TARON EGERTON IN COCK ⭐ pic.twitter.com/fHX9Va6e2Z — Theatre Fan (@ShaunTossell) April 2, 2022

As for the Kingsman franchise, a Kingsman 3 is still expected to be released. During a recent interview to promote The King’s Man, director Matthew Vaughn teased that the new prequel will help set up the upcoming threequel.

“There has to be some bleeding into it because, in theory, whatever happens there should be … the history of the King’s Man. So there’s a few little easter eggs we’ve been put in there, which will pay off. One of them is an easter egg that’s screwing us up right now because we didn’t quite think it out logically. And now I’m looking at going, ‘Oh f*ck. How do we make that work?’ So I’ve sort of screwed myself up already. But we’re, uh, it’s one of the, uh, [LAUGH] yeah, yeah … The problem is sometimes you think you have it on the day, you think that’s a great idea. And then on this case, three years later, you go, ‘Now maybe I shouldn’t have done that,’” Vaughn teased.

