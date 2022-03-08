Kingsman’s Taron Egerton Returns To Work On Play After Collapsing On Stage Over The Weekend

Taron Egerton is back to work on Cock, the new play in which he stars opposite Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey, Phil Daniels and Jade Anouka. The Kingsman and Rocketman actor passed out during a performance on Saturday in London, and was back on stage by Monday. It does not appear that there were any underlying health conditions behind the event, and it was likely a combination of exhaustion, nerves, the heat of the lights, or any of the other factors that can contribute to events like these even when the actor isn’t famous. Per Deadline, “the play, from Doctor Foster creator Bartlett…follows a man who identifies as gay but begins to question his sexuality when he starts falling in love with a woman he meets on his commute.”

Joking that his only lasting symptoms were a “slightly sore neck and a bruised ego,” Egerton took to social media over the weekend to thank fans for their support. He collapsed in the second half of the play on Saturday, and was helped by a doctor who was in the audience. After a brief delay, director Marianne Elliott came on stage to assure the crowd that Egerton was “absolutely fine,” and the show went on with Egerton’s understudy, Joel Harper-Jackson, in the part.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“As some of you may have heard, I passed out during the first performance of Cock last night,” Egerton posted to social media on Sunday. “I’ve decided to put a positive spin on it and I would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn’t handle it and checked out. That being said, apparently you’re meant to actually do the full show and not just three quarters of it. So I’ll be back with a vengeance tomorrow night. [Thank] you to the amazing team at the theatre and my wonderful cast mates for being so lovely.”

Fans on social media shared videos from Monday’s performance, which showed Egerton bowing at the end of the night’s performance.

As for the Kingsman franchise, a Kingsman 3 is still expected to be released. During a recent interview to promote The King’s Man, director Matthew Vaughn teased that the new prequel will help set up the upcoming threequel.

“There has to be some bleeding into it because, in theory, whatever happens there should be … the history of the King’s Man. So there’s a few little easter eggs we’ve been put in there, which will pay off. One of them is an easter egg that’s screwing us up right now because we didn’t quite think it out logically. And now I’m looking at going, ‘Oh f*ck. How do we make that work?’ So I’ve sort of screwed myself up already. But we’re, uh, it’s one of the, uh, [LAUGH] yeah, yeah … The problem is sometimes you think you have it on the day, you think that’s a great idea. And then on this case, three years later, you go, ‘Now maybe I shouldn’t have done that,’” Vaughn teased.