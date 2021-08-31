KISS Postpones Concerts After Gene Simmons Test Positive For COVID-19

✖

Beloved rock band KISS has reportedly postponed multiple dates on its current tour, following the news that founding member Gene Simmons has tested positive for COVID-19. According to a new report from The Detroit News, the band has postponed four dates on its current "End of the Road" tour — a September 1st show in Clarkson, MI, a September 2nd show in Dayton, OH, a September 4th show in Tinley Park, IL, and a September 5th show in Milwaukee, WI. The news was first confirmed in an update on the concert ticket website 313Presents.com. Simmons is the second member of the band to recently test positive for COVID-19, with guitarist and singer Paul Stanley also revealed that he had a mild case of the virus.

"Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band KISS will postpone their next four tour dates," the statement reads. "While Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he has recovered from COVID, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms. The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on September 9th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly."

This story is developing...