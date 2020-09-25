Kraft To Release Pumpkin Spice Mac and Cheese

✖

Spooky season is upon us and with that comes the traditional Pumpkin Spice flavoring of....everything. Kraft Dinner has taken this to a new level though with a concoction that will either revolt, excite, or confuse you. It started earlier this week when Kraft Heinz Canada announced a limited run of Pumpkin Spice KD, a special mac and cheese blend for fans of Kraft and Pumpkin Spice Lattes. Made with the same classic cheese powder and added fall flavours including hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and ginger, at first it seemed this...bizarre creation would only be available in Canada, but Kraft has confirmed it's coming stateside.

In a tweet about the Canadian version of the dish, the US Kraft Macaroni & Cheese account confirmed the news, writing: "Our @KraftDinner friends in Canada had the idea to make pumpkin spice Kraft Mac and Cheese – and now we want to bring it to the US! Who’d give it a try?!" The tweet came accompanied with a poll with only three options, "Yaaaaasss!," "Pumpkin Spice Everything," and "Hm, I'd give it a shot!" As of this writing the final choice is leading the pack.

Our @KraftDinner friends in Canada had the idea to make pumpkin spice Kraft Mac and Cheese – and now we want to bring it to the US! Who’d give it a try?! 🎃🧀 — Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) September 24, 2020

"After seeing the huge response Pumpkin Spice Mac & Cheese received north of the border, and even hearing some heated debates about it down here, we had to bring it to the U.S. for Americans to try,” said Martina Davis, brand manager for Kraft Macaroni and Cheese (H/T Today) “Who knows? Maybe it could become a new North American fall favorite.”

"KD has always been known for its one of a kind cheesy taste and after years of watching Canadians get excited for pumpkin spice season, we felt that it was time to combine the two iconic flavours and create Pumpkin Spice KD," said Brian Neumann, Senior Brand Manager, Brand Building & Innovation, Kraft Heinz Canada. "Canadians have always made KD their own way and not many people would expect KD to be part of the PSL conversation, but that's the whole point. Only 1000 will be made. So, move over lattes and muffins, PSKD is the must try new flavour this fall."

Details on how the macaroni & cheese will be available in the US wasn't immediately announced, but those in Canada interest in trying it were required to sign up for the online waitlist at PumpkinSpiceKD.com with only 1,000 available when they drop. The package will include KD, a Pumpkin Spice Boost Pack, a fork, and a signature white coffee style cup with your name written on it (spelled wrong of course).