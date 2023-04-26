Kraft Heinz Spices Things Up With US Launch of Popular European Spice Brand

Everyone loves a little spice when it comes to their food — after all, food is all about the flavor — and now, one of Europe's most beloved seasoning brands is coming to the United States. On Wednesday, Kraft Heinz announced that Just Spices is making its US debut, offering creative seasoning blends, toppers, and exclusive Allrounders featuring flavors from around the world directly to consumers.

The initial U.S. Just Spices lineup will feature ten fan-favorite products: Chicken Allrounder, Vegetable Allrounder, Pasta Allrounder, BBQ Allrounder, Salmon Allrounder, Caprese Allrounder, Egg Topping, Avocado Topping, Fajita Seasoning, and Enchilada Seasoning. The seasonings have a suggested retail of $6.99 and are available at JustSpices.com. A Just Spices Discovery set and a Starter Set will be available in May.

"Just Spices blends have become household staples in many countries throughout Europe, and we're thrilled to bring American consumers the opportunity to cook with more creativity and fun!" said Nadja Francis, U.S. General Manager at Just Spices. "Making a delicious homemade dish shouldn't be complicated. We take the guesswork out of cooking and meal-prepping any dish – whether it's with our toppings, our blends or our Allrounders. From the colorful labels to the versatile flavors and unique applications – hello Avocado Topping! – consumers will never be bored in the kitchen again."

Just Spices first launched in Germany in 2014, founded by three flat mates who wanted to cook a curry, but realized they'd have to buy a dozen spices they'd never use again. The brand was born out of the idea to solve that issue and today has grown to a company with more than 150 spice varieties in its European market.

"It has long been a dream of ours to bring our line of spice blends and Allrounders to the U.S. market," said Béla Seebach, Co-Founder and COO at Just Spices. "We know American shoppers are looking to make delicious meals at home, that are easy and cost-effective. It shouldn't require several different spices to make a great barbeque rub or simply add great, balanced flavor to proteins and veggies. Just Spices gives you the confidence you need in the kitchen and makes it easy to spice up, pun intended, every dish you make. We cannot wait to see the creations food lovers make with our blends, toppings and Allrounders."

Just Spices is now available in the US. You can find out more here.