Kraft Mac & Cheese Launches Limited-Edition Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Boxes

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the eagerly anticipated sequel to Black Panther, is set to hit theaters in less than two months and as excitement for the Marvel Cinematic Universe film continues to rise, fans will soon have another way to celebrate the film's release. On Monday, Kraft announced the launch of limited-edition Black Panther-inspired boxes of Kraft Mac & Cheese with not only the special packaging celebrating the upcoming film, but the product itself featuring new Wakanda-inspired noodle shapes.

According to Kraft, the shapes include the iconic Wakanda shield, and the Kimoyo Blue Bead bracelet worn by various characters. The beads, which are made from Vibrainum in the Marvel films, are an example of Wakanda's advanced communication technologies and are given to Wakandans at birth to wear throughout their lives. The new limited-edition Kraft Mac & Cheese Black Panther boxes are set to be available on grocery shelves nationwide this fall with a suggested retail price of $1.49 and will be available while supplies last.

What is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever about?

Here's how Marvel describes the upcoming movie: "In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death."

Who is the new Black Panther?

While the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever confirmed that there is indeed a new Black Panther following the death of T'Challa, who that new hero is remains a mystery — and there are plenty of fan theories as to who it is. There are those who think Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) could take over the role while others think that it could be Shuri who takes up her brother's mantle, even if only for a short time. At this point, fans will simply have to wait until the film arrives in theaters to find out as the identity of the new Black Panther is a tightly guarded secret.

When does Black Panther: Wakanda Forever open in theaters?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to open in theaters on November 11, 2022.