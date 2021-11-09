Krispy Kreme Launches Thanksgiving-Themed Donuts

People may already be decorating for Christmas, there’s another holiday to look forward to. That holiday is Thanksgiving and now, to help celebrate the holiday of gratitude, Krispy Kreme is launching a new Thanksgiving collection of doughnuts with flavors inspired by the desserts one might find at the holiday table.



“We missed out on so much last year, including Thanksgiving celebrations. This Thanksgiving, people have a desire and need to be together more often and more so than any other Thanksgiving. So, we’re creating a way to share your gratitude with others in the most delicious way possible,” Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Dave Skena said in a statement.



The new Thanksgiving Collection, which is available as of November 8th for a limited time and at participating locations across the united states features three flavors and one special “gobble-tastic treat”. You can check the descriptions out below.



Pecan Pie Doughnut – Pecan pie lovers will rejoice over this iconic Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in delicious butter tart filling, then sprinkled with candied pecans and pie crust crumbles.



Cranberry Orange Doughnut – This vibrant doughnut is filled with cranberry, dipped in cranberry orange icing and finished with an icing drizzle, for the perfect citrusy sweet taste.



Dutch Apple Pie Doughnut – A fresh take on a fall favorite, this doughnut is filled with apple pie filling, dipped in caramel icing, topped in cinnamon and decorated with an icing lattice.



Gobbler Doughnut – A fun heart-shaped doughnut is dipped in chocolate icing, decorated with chocolate Kreme, topped with Thanksgiving sprinkles and a Turkey Face fondant piece so cute you will just gobble it up!



In addition to the new flavors, guests can also show their gratitude to friends and loved ones by packaging the Thanksgiving Collection in a custom gratitude box which features a space to share “Gobbles of Gratitude” to those special people with a note on top.



Krispy Kreme’s new Thanksgiving collection doughnuts as well as the custom gratitude boxes are available now for a limited time at participating U.S. Krispy Kreme locations. You can find out more about the collection here.



Will you be checking out Krispy Kreme’s new Thanksgiving Collection? What are you grateful for this year? Let us know in the comment section!