Krispy Kreme Introducing First Ever Cinnamon Roll Today

Krispy Kreme is launching their first-ever cinnamon roll this week, and they’re doing so with a little help from Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Like their recent collaboration with Hershey for a National S’mores Day s’mores doughnut, the cinnamon roll is a limited-time offer…but given the popularity and ubiquity of the product, you kind of have to assume that a respectable sales figure for this promotion could lead to something more — either a permanent menu item or at least a regular event. You can get more details on the promotion from the Instagram post embedded below.

Founded in 1937, Krispy Kreme is one of the largest doughnut chains in the U.S. They are most famous for their lighted signs, which indicate to passing customers when the doughnuts are still warm and fresh from the oven.

Videos by ComicBook.com

They have also become experts at branding, creating a brand identity trendy enough that their logo was featured prominently in the 2001 satire Josie and the Pussycats, which poked fun at product placement and consumerism.

Here’s the look at the cinnamon roll:

You can get the rolls in singles, or packages of four. Here’s how Krispy Kreme describes each of the two varieties:

Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll – Our yeast-raised dough hand-rolled with cinnamon and glazed to perfection.



Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Roll – Our yeast-raised dough hand-rolled with cinnamon, glazed and topped with a cinnamon cereal milk icing swirl and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.

You can also visit the landing page for the cinnamon rolls on the Krispy Kreme website for a list of participating locations and more information.