Lady Gaga's Outfit at the Inauguration Draws Comparison to The Hunger Games

January 20th is Inauguration Day, which means President Joe Biden has officially been sworn in. There were many big names in attendance at the Inauguration, including Lady Gaga. The Internet is abuzz with chatter about Gaga, who sang the National Anthem at the event. However, her vocal chops are not the only thing being talked about. The star wore an outfit that has people drawing comparisons to The Hunger Games.

Not only was Lady Gaga rocking a giant dove broach that resembles the famous Mockingjay from The Hunger Games, but she wore braids in her hair, which was the signature style of Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence). Many folks are also pointing out that she was performing at the Capitol, which is an important location in Panem. Even Gaga's dress looks like something Cinna (Lenny Kravitz) would have put together for Katniss.

You can check out some of the best tweets comparing Lady Gaga to The Hunger Games below...