Lady Gaga's Outfit at the Inauguration Draws Comparison to The Hunger Games
January 20th is Inauguration Day, which means President Joe Biden has officially been sworn in. There were many big names in attendance at the Inauguration, including Lady Gaga. The Internet is abuzz with chatter about Gaga, who sang the National Anthem at the event. However, her vocal chops are not the only thing being talked about. The star wore an outfit that has people drawing comparisons to The Hunger Games.
Not only was Lady Gaga rocking a giant dove broach that resembles the famous Mockingjay from The Hunger Games, but she wore braids in her hair, which was the signature style of Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence). Many folks are also pointing out that she was performing at the Capitol, which is an important location in Panem. Even Gaga's dress looks like something Cinna (Lenny Kravitz) would have put together for Katniss.
You can check out some of the best tweets comparing Lady Gaga to The Hunger Games below...
Good Guess
Anyone know why the Hunger Games is trending? pic.twitter.com/UMTMdShddj— ⚔️ GAGA DAILY ⚔️ (@gagadaily) January 20, 2021
Perfection
lady gaga serving some hunger games symbolism is exactly what i needed today pic.twitter.com/1AZs6Wrk0Z— ًd (@magdasfc) January 20, 2021
That Poster, Though
Lady Gaga said welcome to the hunger games #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/LUry04egWT— QUEEN 🤍 (@QUEENsGLORY_) January 20, 2021
Unforgettable
congrats to lady Gaga’s dress on its success in the hunger games— Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) January 20, 2021
That's Range
Lady Gaga went from Star Wars to Hunger Games real quick. pic.twitter.com/VD1BWfAyAT— 〄 (@PopeChromaticus) January 20, 2021
Rejoice
She said the Hunger Games are CANCELED https://t.co/DQ8wwVYQOK— Nicole Bad & Blerdy (@alamanecer) January 20, 2021
We Love a Twilight Joke
me when i don't know if i should choose edward or jacob idk i've never seen the hunger games pic.twitter.com/4WIR6FnNuO— clemmie (@cIemmie) January 20, 2021
May the Odds Be Ever in Your Favor
lady gaga looking like she ab to announce who will be in the next hunger games pic.twitter.com/4ssvRaZ1SS— cassi🌙 (@cassismoonlight) January 20, 2021
You Love to See It
The giant pink skirt. The updo. The giant Hunger Games Mockingjay-esque brooch. The gold mic. The vocal serve.
She knows how to embrace the moment. #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/HI3PBxC7Km— Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) January 20, 2021