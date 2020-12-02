Lady Gaga Oreo Cookies Announced

✖

Oreo Cookies' latest venture is partnering with Lady Gaga for a custom flavor based on the superstar singer. The Lady Gaga Oreo is a "Chromatica" cookie in Gaga's own words, as the design for this particular Oreo was clearly inspired by the singer's 2020 chart-topping album Chromatica, with its pink colors and black, tribal-style sharp lettering. Gaga officially debuted her Oreos on social media today, telling fans: "So they decided it was a good idea to have a Chromatica Oreo - which is a pink cookie with green filling." She holds up a few samples of the new Oreo - which is, indeed, a pink-colored cookie with green filling.

You would think such a novelty would be easy to enjoy in the otherwise turbulent year of 2020 - but the Internet is going to the Internet. No sooner did Gaga post her announcement, than some people started voicing their offense: "Great, promote chemicals and sugar. Way to go. You couldn't sponsor with something healthier, something more Keto or Paleo? This is an easy pass for sure. Haven't put oreos in my body for 15 years. Gross."

That happy objection aside, fans seem overwhelmingly happy about the Gaga-flavored Oreo, with the post earning over 60K likes in just two hours. Right now, the limited-edition Oreo is said to be "Dropping Soon!" though we have yet to hear the exact release date.

Oreo has been making big strides and headlines with an aggressive new branding partnership strategy over the last year or so. In 2020 alone we've seen announcements of Tiramisu Oreos; Gluten-Free Oreos; Red Cream Oreos; and even your own customizable Oreos! The cookie company also generated big headlines when it was revealed that Oreo has built a doomsday vault in Norway, meant to safeguard a select batch of its product, in the case of Earth suffering any number of apocalyptic events: "Oreo packs are wrapped in mylar, which can withstand temperatures from -80 degrees to 300 degrees Fahrenheit and is impervious to chemical reactions, moisture, and air, keeping the cookies fresh and protected for years to come."

We'll keep you updated on when the Lady Gaga Oreo Chromatica cookies will release.