Lay's Brings Back Fan-Favorite Flavor for 2023's Flavor Swap Lineup

Lay's is bringing back a fan favorite potato chip. The brand has announced that as part of their Flavor Swap lineup — which is returning for its third year — Lay's Kettle Cooked Ruffles All Dressed chips are entering the lineup. As the name implies, the chips are inspired by the number one Ruffles chip flavor in Canada and, according to Chewboom, combines tangy, savory, and sweet flavors all in one bite. The Ruffles All Dressed chip first debuted in the U.S. in 2015, but left shelves here in 2021.

In addition to All Dressed, Lays is bringing back some other favorite mashup chips from previous Flavor Swap collections: Lay's Cheeto Cheese, Lay's Doritos Cool Ranch, and Lay's Wavy Funyuns Onion. You can check out their descriptions below.

▪ Lay's Cheetos Cheese flavored: The cheesiness of Cheetos snacks meets the crispiness of Lay's chips.

▪ Lay's Doritos Cool Ranch flavored: Lay's put this iconic Doritos flavor on its iconic potato chips.

▪ Lay's Wavy Funyuns Onion flavored: The flavor of Funyuns rings on Lay's Wavy potato chips.

"Lay's is the authority in flavor innovation, with groundbreaking flavors found in the Lay's Flavor Swap program among those leading the charge in bringing joy to our fans," said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "With Lay's Kettle Cooked Ruffles All Dressed flavored potato chips, we found a new way to connect with consumers by listening to what they wanted to see from us – bringing back Ruffles All Dressed – while adding a fresh spin with Lay's Kettle Cooked."

The Flavor Swap chips will go on sale this month at retailers nationwide. Cheetos Cheese and Doritos Cool Ranch varieties are available in 7.75 oz bags while the Kettle Cooked Ruffles All Dressed will be available in 8 oz bags. Wavy Funyuns Onion will be available in 7.5 oz bags. Cheetos Cheese, Doritos Cool Ranch, and All Dressed will also be available in smaller bags as well.

