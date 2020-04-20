Taco Bell Giving Away Free Flamin' Hot Tacos on Tuesday, Here's How to Get Yours

✖

It's nearly Tuesday again, another day in which Taco Bell is stepping up to the plate and giving away free tacos for anyone who desires one. This time around, however, there's a slight change — instead of giving away the regular Doritos Locos Tacos the fast-food joint has done in the past, Taco Bell is handing out its brand-new Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Tacos. Officially introduced last Thursday, the new item features a spicy Doritos taco shell that seemingly replaces the missed Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos item that was removed from the menu last year.

As with weeks past, no purchase is necessary for the free taco. Show up through your local spot's drive-thru during regular business hours, practice your best social distancing measures, and drive away with a free taco. In a statement released by the company, they're also holding an epic $10 Cravings Pack deal throughout the day — four Crunchy Tacos and four Beefy 5-Layer Burritos for $10. Or, you know, a free Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Taco.

TOMORROW, April 21, drive-thru and grab a new Flamin' Hot Doritos® Locos Tacos for free. 🔥 — Taco Bell (@tacobell) April 20, 2020

By now, you should know that you should leave the house only for essential purposes, such as getting food, prescriptions, or...y'know...picking up your pull list from your local comic shop. Taco Bell encourages everyone to call their store ahead of time to make sure the store is actually open and participating in the deal.

"For the past few weeks, we've been focused on making Taco Bell the safest place to work and eat, and now we're giving America free tacos as a small way of saying thank you for how everyone is showing up for their communities," Taco Bell CEO Mark King said in a statement last month announcing the free tacos. "I'm also very proud to say the Taco Bell Foundation will be donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry, and we're turning on Round Up in the drive thru at participating locations as an easy and affordable way for you to give back, too."

Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Tacos are currently available at most Taco Bell locations nationwide for a limited time.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.