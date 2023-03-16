RITZ Gets In On the Everything Trend With New Toasted Chips

One of the most universally loved flavors is "everything". It's a flavor that has been a major trend for a few years now, inspired by "everything bagels" that feature poppy seeds, sesame seeds, dried garlic, dried onion, and sometimes more. Now, RITZ. is bringing that flavor with a bit of crunch with new RITZ Everything Toasted Chips.

The newly launched flavor has poppy seeds backed into the chips, which are themselves seasoned with onion, garlic, and sea salt. The new Everything Toasted Chips the exiting product line that includes Ranch, Cheddar, Sour Cream and Onion and others. The product is available now.

This is just the latest innovation from RITZ. Last year, the brand brought back the beloved RITZ Bits S'mores in time for National S'mores Day and also teamed up with OREO for a limited-edition collaboration to bring to life a first-of-its-kind cracker and cookie treat that paired the iconic RITZ cracker with the iconic OREO cookie.

"Over the past few years, RITZ has been exploring innovative partnerships and experience to spark excitement around our most iconic, buttery cracker," Alexis Yap, RITZ Senior Brand Manager said about that collaboration last year. "We couldn't resist the opportunity to collaborate with our friends at OREO on a snack that's part salty cracker, part chocolate cookie, and entirely delicious. This is a collab our fans won't want to miss!"

As was noted above, the new RITZ Everything Toasted Chips are available now — just in time for March Madness.

Will you be giving these new Everything Toasted Chips a try? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!