Lay's Potato Chips Recall Announced

A recent batch of Lay's Potato Chips is being recalled by Frito-Lay. On May 4th, the company officially announced a recall of over one-hundred bags of Lay's Classic Potato Chips, after the company received a consumer complaint surrounding the chips' ingredients. According to a statement from Frito-Lay posted on the FDA's website, the batch of chips may contain milk ingredients used in the company's Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips, which are not declared on the Classic Potato Chips label. This batch of chips could pose a severe and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction to those who are allergic or sensitive to milk.

"Frito-Lay today issued a voluntary recall of a limited number – 146 bags – of 13 oz. and 15 5/8 oz. of Lay's Classic Potato Chips that may contain undeclared milk ingredients from sour cream and onion potato chips," the statement reads. "The recall is the result of an investigation following a consumer complaint. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume product contained inside the recalled bags."

Luckily, Frito-Lay confirms that "No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date. If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, they are encouraged not to consume the product and discard it immediately. Frito-Lay has informed the FDA of this action."

The recall is limited to chips that were distributed to grocery, club and convenience stores in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. This includes 13-ounce bags of Lay's Classic Party Size Potato Chips with UPC 028400310413, "Guaranteed Fresh" date of 18 Jul 2023, and code 766310622. Also included are 15 5/8-ounce bags of Lay's Classic Mix and Match Potato Chips with UPC 0028400720151, "Guaranteed Fresh" date of 18 Jul 2023, and code 766310618. Numerous manufacturing codes are impacted.

