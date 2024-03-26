Liquid Death Partners With e.l.f. Cosmetics For Deathly Corpse Paint Collab

Liquid Death is known for murdering your thirst with their lineup of beverages that includes canned mountain water, flavored sparkling water, iced tea, and the new "Death Dust" electrolyte drink mix but now, the brand has a new collaboration that fans may not have realized they needed but now won't be able to imagine living without. On Tuesday, Liquid Death announced that they are teaming up with e.l.f. Cosmetics to launch Corpse Paint, a limited-edition five-piece makeup kit that will let you look "drop-dead gore-geous while murdering your thirst.

The Corpse Paint kit comes housed in a keepsake coffin — because where else would you keep a corpse, or rather, your corpse supplies? — adorned with gold lettering on matte black packaging. Inside you get everything you need to make some seriously corpse-like looks, try out your best The Crow style, or even want to rock a KISS inspired look. You'll have everything you need. Here's what's in the kit:

• Dead Set – Matte Magic Mist & Set

• Kiss of Death – O FACE Satin Lipstick in All Night

• Eye Die – No Budge Cream Eyeshadow in Wispy Cloud

• Dead Line – H2O Proof Eyeliner Pen

• Brush with Death – Putty Applicator

• Closed Casket – Removable Coffin Keepsake Box

Liquid Death and e.l.f. also have some tips on how you can get the Corpse Paint Look. You can check out the instructions for yourself below — and check out the hilarious launch video as well.

• Use Brush with Death to apply Eye Die all over the face, pressing into skin.

• Swipe lips with Kiss of Death, then apply in large circles around the eye area. Blend out.

• Create irregular, jagged lines with Dead Line around the edges of the lipstick.

• Mattify skin and set the look by spritzing Dead Set over the entire face.

If you can't live without Liquid Death x e.l.f Cosmetics Corpse Paint, here's what you need to know. The limited-edition collection will be available for purchase in the united states on Tuesday, March 26th beginning at 12 p.m. ET. on the e.l.f. website here. The collection sells for $34 and it is limited-edition so this is one you'll want to act fast for.

Liquid Death Recently Launched Their New Death Dust Drink Mix

In other Liquid Death news, the brand recently expanded their beverage lineup to include the new Death Dust electrolyte drink mix. The mixes come in Severed Lime, Mango Chainsaw, and Convicted Melon flavors, which are the same that can be found in their sparkling water lineup. These packets include a mix of vitamins and minerals that will help give you a healthy boost and support hydration and recovery after a workout. You can read more about those here.

Will you be checking out Liquid Death's collab with e.l.f. Cosmetics? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.