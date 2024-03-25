Home Chef Debuts Bluey Themed Meal Kit

New episodes of Bluey are set to premiere in April — including the longest episode of the beloved series to date, the 28-minute special, "The Sign", premiering on Sunday, April 14th — and just in time for the new episodes, Home Chef is teaming up with Bluey for a first of their own. On Monday, Home Chef announced their first-ever family menu collaboration with Bluey. The special collaboration will feature Bluey-themed recipes as well as surprise collectibles every week through April.

"Partnering with Bluey is a celebration of the happiness and quality time that defines both Bluey and Home Chef," Raquel Brown, brand director at Home Chef said in a statement. "Through this partnership, we aim to turn every meal into a moment of shared delight and make family mealtime truly special."

Beginning today, Monday, March 25th, Home Chef customers can place orders for the Bluey-themed recipes, recipes that will change throughout the month. Additionally, as an enhancement to the experience, customers who choose a Bluey-inspired meal will find a surprise Bluey toy inside the box. There's a different collectible toy each week. All Family Menu meals will arrive in a special interactive box throughout the month. You can go here to order.

As for the menu offerings, they're all inspired by Bluey. You can check them out for yourself below.

● Turkey and Bean Chili by Chilli with cheese and tortilla strips

● Bandit and Chilli's Chicken Soup with carrots and potatoes

● Bingo's "Not Too Spicy" Takeaway Salmon with orange glaze, sesame green beans, and rice

● The Pizza Girls' Garlic Parmesan Sausage Pizza with mozzarella and mushrooms

● Bandit's Takeaway Pork Egg Roll in a Bowl with rice, red peppers, and green onions

What Are the New Episodes of Bluey?

The first new episode, "Ghostbasket," will premiere on Sunday, April 7th, teeing up the debut of the 28-minute special, "The Sign," premiering a week later on Sunday, April 14th. Both episodes will air first via ABC Kids in Australia and then roll out globally the same day across Disney+, Disney Junior, and Disney Channel in all other available regions (with the exception of China and New Zealand). Both "Ghostbasket" and "The Sign" are penned by series creator and writer Joe Brumm, directed by Richard Jeffery, and produced by Ludo Studio.

After "The Sign," however, Bluey will be taking a little bit of a break. There's been no word as to how long the hiatus will last, but the creative team at Ludo Studio will be spending some time away from the series after a rigorous few years. Ludo has confirmed the series hasn't been cancelled, but some time is needed to recharge and reset before doing more.

"We are just going to get our heads on a bit," Pearson previously told Australia's Courier Mail. "It's been four or five years and we've made 154 episodes. It is kind of unprecedented to do that back-to-back. It was very intense … We are just coming to the end of season three and trying to think about what's the best way to make it better."

What is Bluey About?

Bluey follows the adventures of a loveable and inexhaustible six-year-old puppy who, along with her sister Bingo, Parents, and friends, is learning all about the world. The series debuted on Australia's ABC Kids in October 2018, eventually making its debut on Disney Junior in the United States and internationally on Disney+. The series has been very popular with audiences worldwide and has also received critical acclaim for its portrayal of modern everyday family life.