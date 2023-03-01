Liquid Death Launches New Iced Teas

Liquid Death is known for their canned water that aims to "murder your thirst", but now the beverage brand is branching out, expanding beyond water to get in on another beverage that they hope will be just as aggressive in taking on your thirst all while being better for the consumer's health. On Wednesday, Liquid Death announced the launch of their brand-new line of iced teas, a line that comes in three flavors, each sweetened with agave: Grim Leafer, Armless Palmer, and Rest In Peach.

The new Liquid Death iced teas are described as being low calorie, low sugar, and each contain B vitamins along with a microdose of caffeine all while coming in three flavors that appeal to a wide array of tea fans. Each variety comes in the brand's 19.2 oz tallboy cans (which are recyclable in keeping with the brand's sustainability efforts) and are priced at $2.69 per single or $16.99 for an 8-pack case. They are available online via Amazon. You can also check the Liquid Death website for stores carrying the product near you.

The Grim Leafer flavor is a traditional black Earl Grey style tea flavored with bergamot orange. Armless Palmer is a combination of black tea and lemonade, and Rest In Peach is a black tea flavored with peach, pear and apricot. Each variety has just six grams of sugar from Agave Nectar, 30mg of caffeine, and 30 calories.

This isn't the first expansion of Liquid Death's beverage offerings, though it is their first outside of water. The brand was introduced by Mike Cessario in 2019 with its canned water sourced from the Australian Alps and then expanded to a sparkling water in 2020. Then, in 2022, the brand expanded their carbonated beverage line to include flavored waters Mango Chainsaw, Severed Lime, and Berry It Alive. There is also a Convicted Melon flavor as well. The brand has become one of the most popular beverage brands and has a strong following online, currently ranking as the third most-followed of all beverage brands globally on Instagram and TikTok combined.

