Hostess Launches New Mini Lava Cake Meltamor Snacks

Over the past few years, Hostess has been stepping up their snack game with new treat innovations and offerings including mashups of iconic favorites like Twinkies and Ding Dongs last year or breaking new ground by entering new categories, as was the case with the Kazbars. Now, they're shaking things up again with a new treat that invites customers to do something that. many baked good lovers do: put treats in the microwave. Hostess just announced the launch of their new Meltamors, a new, lava cake style treat that lets the melty center flow like "lava" after a few seconds in the microwave.

The new Meltamors are described as "a soft fluffy mini-cake with a delightful chocolate-flavored drizzle and a chocolatey or caramel flavored melting center that flows like lava when warmed for only five seconds in the microwave." The new cake creation comes in two flavors, Double Chocolate and Chocolate Creamy Caramel.

"Inspired by warm restaurant desserts, Meltamors can be enjoyed immediately or transformed into a whole new level of chocolatey-flavored goodness by warming Meltamors in the microwave for just five seconds," Chris Balach, vice president of marketing, Sweet Baked Snacks at The J.M. Smucker Co. said in a statement. "Meltamors is a transformational snacking experience that brings carefree joy to everyday moments. At Hostess, we understand the importance of creating connections, and Meltamors is our tasty contribution to turning those little family moments into sweet memories that last a lifetime."

The new Meltamors are expected to hit store shelves this month. They will be available at grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide in 9.31-ounce boxes that contain eight individually wrapped cakes. Single serve packages that contain two Meltamors will be sold at convenience stores nationwide.

In Other Snack News

In other recent snack news, OREO recently announced that they are bringing back their Churro flavor, this time as a limited-edition offering. The Churro OREO last appeared five years ago as a Mystery Flavor. The new, limited-edition Churro OREO cookies are set to roll out on March 27th.

Subway also announced that they are bottling some of their sauces for the first time. Last week the sandwich chain announced their partnership with sauce maker T. Marzetti, one that will result in four Subway sauces being replicated and sold through big box stores nationwide. The first wave will include Sweet Onion Teriyaki, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Baja Chipotle, and Creamy Italian MVP.

"Subway fans love our signature sauces. Three of the new retail sauces – Sweet Onion Teriyaki, Roasted Garlic Aioli and Baja Chipotle – are inspired by guests' in-restaurant favorites, and we've added an exclusive flavor to this collection with a Creamy Italian MVP, a new twist on Subway's MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette®," Paul Fabre, Senior Vice President, Culinary and Innovation at Subway, offered in a press release. "This partnership takes our sauces to another level and enables our fans to take their culinary creations from ordinary to extraordinary while also contributing to an important cause."

The sauces will be available in 16-ounce bottles beginning next week, and Walmart, Kroger, and Albertson's are some of the grocery stores listed as retailers of the new products.

Will you be trying Hostess' new Meltamors? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!