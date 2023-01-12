Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter of Elvis, Hospitalized After Cardiac Arrest

Musician and businesswoman Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of legendary rock musician Elvis Presley, has reportedly been hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest. The news was initially broken by TMZ on Thursday afternoon, with the outlet revealing that Presley went into "full arrest", with paramedics reportedly administering epinephrine and performing CPR to help Presley regain a pulse, before she was transported to West Hills hospital. A spokesperson from the L.A. County Sheriff's Department subsequently confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that authorities were called to Calabasas, CA to help a woman in her 50s who had suffered a cardiac arrest, although they would not confirm if this woman was Presley.

This news comes just days after Presley attended the 2023 Golden Globes, alongside her mother Priscilla Presley. Elvis, the recently-released biopic about her father's life, was nominated for several awards at the ceremony, with Austin Butler ultimately winning the Best Actor award for his performance in the film.

Born on February 1, 1968, Presley has been the sole heir of her father's estate, inheriting it in 1993 upon her 25th birthday. In addition to prolific charity and humanitarian work, Presley still owns her father's iconic Graceland property in Memphis, Tennessee. She has also released three albums of music over the years, with her most recent one being 2012's Storm & Grace.

"I wouldn't say I talk to him... I just remember everything," Presley said of her father in a 2018 appearance on the U.K. talk show Lorraine. "I can sort of pull out of the files whatever memories I have and stuff like that. And occasionally ask for help. Which was the case with this record. I just felt like a hand come down to me, it felt like that a little bit."

Presley has been married four times, including to musician Michael Jackson and actor Nicolas Cage. She has three children, including Max Mad: Fury Road and Daisy Jones and the Six actress Riley Keough.

What is Elvis about?

Elvis explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis's life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge). The cast of Elvis also includes Dacre Montgomery, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Luke Bracey, and Shonka Dukureh.

Our thoughts are with Presley, her family, her friends, and her fans at this time.