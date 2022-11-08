Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream is Back for the Holidays

While it may only be the first full week of November, we're already thinking about the holidays — specifically Christmas. Mariah Carey's iconic Christmas jam "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is back to playing on repeat, Starbucks has their beloved red cups back for the season, and some folks are even putting up their Christmas trees already. It's festive central. And snacks are getting in on the holiday spirit as well and for Little Debbie fans, this is truly the best time of year. The beloved Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream is officially back again this year.

This year, Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie have teamed up with Walmart to bring back the favorite for a second time. Last year, the festive flavor sold out in record time so this time around, Little Debbie is doubling the number of pints shipped to Walmart stores where it is exclusively available this season for just $2.50 per pint. The flavor is available both online and in-store, too, making it easier than ever to spread some cheer.

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream is described as a rich vanilla flavor loaded with decadent golden cake chunks and swirled with the green sprinkles and red icing that customers know and love. Given the popularity of the treat last year, even with the doubling up of pints, fans can expect this to sell out so you might want to snag some sooner rather than later if it's a favorite.

Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream is just the latest beloved Little Debbie treat to get the ice cream treatment. Other varieties that have appeared in the past year include Oatmeal Cream Pies, Cosmic Brownies, Zebra Cakes, Honey Buns, and more.

In addition to the wildly popular Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream, Walmart also has some other holiday inspired flavored ice creams available thanks to New York City-based Van Leeuwen. Available over the holiday season this year are three Walmart exclusive flavors — Marzipan and Chocolate Cake French Ice Cream, Caramel Sticky Bun French Ice Cream, and Peppermint Pattie French Ice Cream — as well as Brown Sugar Cookie Dough Chunk French Ice Cream. Like the Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream, these flavors from Van Leeuwen are also available now.

Will you be checking out Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!