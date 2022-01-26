All the Best Little Debbie Treats Are Being Turned Into Ice Cream

In a couple of weeks, you’ll be able to crush up some Oatmeal Creme Pies to place on top of some Oatmeal Creme Pie ice cream—and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Tuesday, Hudsonville Ice Cream announced it has struck a new deal with Little Debbie to turn most of the confectioner’s top sellers into ice cream. Think back to last fall, and Hudsonville is the same company that released the mega-viral Christmas Trees Cakes ice cream. Now, virtually the whole Little Debbie line is being turned into the classic dairy dessert.

In total, seven new flavors have been concocted and will be exclusively available at Walmart beginning February 1st. You can see a complete list of the flavors below

Oatmeal Creme Pies : Vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses

Vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses Cosmic Brownies : Brownie batter ice cream filled with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces

: Brownie batter ice cream filled with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces Zebra Cakes : White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl

: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl Honey Buns : Honey bun flavored ice cream with glazed honey bun pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl

: Honey bun flavored ice cream with glazed honey bun pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl Strawberry Shortcake Rolls : White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl

: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl Swiss Rolls : Chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream

: Chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream Nutty Bars: Peanut butter ice cream swirled with chocolatey waffle cone pieces and a thick fudge swirl

Unlike the Christmas Trees Cakes ice cream, all of the seven flavors above will be available year-round, and they appear to be permanent items rather than limited-time offerings. Pints of the ice cream with be available for $2.50.