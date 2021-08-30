Lucky Charms: You Can Buy Just the Marshmallows Again This Fall

✖

For the second-straight year, you'll be able to buy one of the best bits of the cereal world by its lonesome. Beginning this month, the Lucky Charms brand is rolling out Just Magical Marshmallows again. That means you'll be able to by the sugary treats without any cereal bits right in time for spooky season. This year, Lucky Charms is changing things up a bit.

Instead of a single bag with all the marshmallows inside, the brand is printing eight separate bags. Each bag will represent one of the eight charms insides — Hearts, Stars, Horseshoes, Clovers and Blue Moons, Unicorns, Rainbows, and Red Balloons. Each pack includes the same interior contents, with only the design on the bag being different, and each item will come in a single 4-ounce size.

Lucky Charms Just Magical Marshmallows have started arriving at retailers nationwide, and should be available everywhere by the end of the week. The product is available for a limited time, though it's unclear just how long they'll be on the cereal shelves.

“Lucky Charms is the only magical marshmallow cereal and I’m so excited to see that families across the country helped bring the magic back,” Lucky Charms brand manager Mindy Murray said in a press release first announcing the product last year. “To thank our fans for helping us restore this magic, we’re celebrating the launch of the Just Magical Marshmallows with a spectacle that embodies the magic of Lucky Charms.”

The marshmallow packs are expected to carry a suggested retail price of $3.99, though that could change dependent on store and location.