Lynn Shelton's Partner Marc Maron Issues Emotional Statement After the Director's Death

Today has seen a lot of loss in Hollywood. Sadly, director Lynn Shelton passed away at the age of 54 from a previously unknown blood disorder. The filmmaker was known for movies such as Your Sister's Sister, Humpday, and Laggies and directed episodes of many famous television shows ranging from Mad Men and GLOW to The Mindy Project and Fresh Off the Boat. At the time of her passing, the director was in a relationship with Marc Maron, who she directed on GLOW as well as in the film Sword of Trust, and his recent special End Times Fun. In a new statement shared by IndieWire, Maron has commented on the passing of his partner, who he began a relationship with last year.

“I have some awful news. Lynn passed away last night. She collapsed yesterday morning after having been ill for a week,” Maron said in a statement. “There was a previously unknown, underlying condition. It was not COVID-19. The doctors could not save her. They tried. Hard. I loved her very much as I know many of you did as well. It’s devastating. I am leveled, heartbroken and in complete shock and don’t really know how to move forward in this moment. I needed you all to know. I don’t know some of you. Some I do. I’m just trying to let the people who were important to her know. She was a beautiful, kind, loving, charismatic artist. Her spirit was pure joy. She made me happy. I made her happy. We were happy. I made her laugh all the time. We laughed a lot. We were starting a life together. I really can’t believe what is happening. This is a horrendous, sad loss.”

Shelton was known for making low-budget, realistic films that were sometimes made with heavy improvisation. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times back in 2014, Shelton encouraged those who wanted to get into filmmaking to go out, get whatever camera they could, and hit the ground running. “I self-generated my work, and I never went around asking permission to make it. The main reason women make inroads in independent film is that no one has to say, ‘I pick you.’ I’m not pounding on anybody’s door. I’m just making my own way. You can buy a camera for $1,500. It’s insane how easy it is to make a movie," she explained.

You can currently watch Shelton's films, Laggies and Outside In, on Netflix.