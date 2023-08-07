Mark Zuckerberg Doubts Elon Musk Is Ready to Catch These Hands

The Battle of the Billionaires may not happen after all. Despite Elon Musk suggesting he's planning on streaming the fight on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Mark Zuckerberg says the world's richest man hasn't been responsive about a suggested fight date. In a Threads post Sunday evening, Zuckerberg not only said he's ready to fight at a moment's notice, but his prospective opponent hasn't been responsive to his suggestions.

"I'm ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath," Zuckerberg said on the new Meta-owned social platform.

In a separate post on Threads, Zuckerberg poked fun at the stability of X since Musk took over, responding to one of Musk's Sunday morning tweets in hilarious fashion. "Shouldn't we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?" the Facebook executive said in response to Musk's suggestion the fight would be streamed on X.

The Zuckerberg and Musk bout has gained serious traction online, with UFC boss Dana White saying he'd be willing to help promote.

"Just to give some clarification, what he said was Mark Zuckerberg responded with send me location, which is something Khabib Nurmagomedov says when people challenge him. So that's what send me location meant, and I was talking to both Elon and Mark last night. Both guys are absolutely dead serious about this," White told TMZ earlier this summer.

He added, "Because they both said 'yeah, we'll do it' (laughs). They both want to do it. Mark Zuckerberg hit me up and said 'is he serious?' And I said I don't know, let me ask him. I asked him and he said 'I'm dead serious.' And I agree with you Harvey. This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world."

The longtime UFC boss says the fight has the potential to be "bigger than anything that's ever been done" and believes it could break any standing pay-per-view records.

"If these guys are serious, I make fights that people want to see. That's what I do for a living. If they really want to do it and they're serious and we can figure it out, figure out a way to pull this off, I would absolutely positively do this", White said. When asked if they would do the fight for charity, White said, "I don't think either one of them need any money. I don't think it would be a money thing for either one of them. They've both talked about what they could raise for charity. It would be a massive number. They both pick a charity they care about, and crazy money."