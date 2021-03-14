Boxing Legend "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler Dies at 66

(Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images for Laureus)

Legendary boxer and former middleweight champion "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler has passed away. He was 66. The news comes from Hagler's wife Kay Hagler, who wrote this on the boxer's Facebook Fan Page: "I am sorry to make a very sad announcement. Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time." As of press time, no cause of death has been reported.

Hagler had a notable career inside the ring where he took on the likes of Vito Antuofermo and Alan Minter, the latter of whom he defeated for the middleweight championship in 1980. "Marvelous" Marvin went on to hold the title as undisputed champion until 1987. He was finally defeated by fellow legend "Sugar" Ray Leonard in a bout that was decided by the scorecard after 12 close rounds. His career ended with 62 total wins, and a startling 52 of them were decided by knockout.

After his boxing career ended, Hagler co-starred with the late Brian Dennehy in the military flick Indio. He also headlined that film's sequel Indio 2: The Revolt. In the films, he unites with indigenous tribes in the Amazon jungle to stop deforestation efforts against paramilitary groups and ruthless conglomerates.

