Marvel's Elizabeth Olsen Needs "Other Characters" in Her Life Beyond Scarlet Witch

Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen wants to be more than just Scarlet Witch. Speaking with The Times of London (via Variety), the Wanda Maximoff actor opened up about how she is actively seeking out roles outside of Marvel and superhero fare "for balance" because she wants to be associated with more than just the one, fan favorite character. Olsen went on to explain that there's "no longevity" in just playing one character.

"I'm trying to figure out… Because, specifically in the last four years, my output has been Marvel," Olsen said. "I don't want… it's not that I don't want to be associated as just this character. But I really feel like I need to be building othr parts back up for balance. I so much want to do films right now. And I hope some of them come together in the way I feel like they can. But yeah, that's something that I need. I just need other characters in my life. There's no longevity in one character."

Elizabeth Olsen Has Previously Said She Doesn't Miss Playing Wanda Maximoff

Earlier this year, Olsen explained that while she's proud of the work, she also doesn't miss playing Wanda — and that's why she hasn't been actively pursuing a return.

"No, I don't," Olsen said when asked if she missed the charactr. "I think it's been almost 10 years of playing her. And I've loved it. And I think the reason why l am not calling Kevin Feige everyday with ideas is because I'm really proud of what we were able to do. I think WandaVision was a really surprising opportunity. If someone were to tell me that I'm fired from Marvel movies, I will feel proud of what we made. And I really am just trying to figure out how to load up other films and characters, so it becomes less about the Marvel of it all."

Olsen Has Also Said She's Not Looking to Join Other Big Franchises

The idea that Olsen is looking to pursue something other than Marvel and large franchises isn't a huge surprise. Olsen has previously said that she's looking to go the opposite way from big franchises. Josh Horowitz hosted Elizabeth Olsen on his Happy Sad Confused podcast, and they addressed whether or not Olsen feels a "need" to do other big franchises. In short: Olsen is looking to go the complete opposite way:

"Oh gosh no – it's the opposite," Olsen stated in no uncertain terms. "It's almost like I see my past, and I see a road over here and a road over here and I've been traveling down this road and now I'm trying to like make a left-hand turn a bit. Steer back a little bit." She later added that "I need to explore certain things for myself, I think. And I want to just get back to filmmaker-driven stuff."

