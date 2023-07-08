Marvel's Elizabeth Olsen "Would Love" to "Explore" X-Men Stories in MCU

There are plenty of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects to look forward to, but a lot of characters' futures are still up in the air. We last saw Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) get crushed by Mount Wundagore in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but no one actually believes the character is dead. Now, fans are eager to find out when Olsen will be returning to the franchise, but the actor has made it clear that she's not sure when she will come back. This week, Olsen made an appearance at San Antonio's Superhero Comic Con, and she revealed what she would like to see in Wanda's future.

"I just really wanna figure out the whole mutant thing. [...] I would love to explore [X-Men] so much," Olsen said. You can check out a clip from her panel in the tweet below:

Elizabeth Olsen discusses what she wants to change with the #ScarletWitch in the MCU!



While there's no official word on whether or not Elizabeth Olsen is returning to the MCU, many fans suspect she'll be popping up in Disney+'s upcoming WandaVision spin-off, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. It was previously announced that nine actors from WandaVision would be returning for the upcoming series. In addition to Kathryn Hahn in the titular role, Coven of Chaos will also feature WandaVision's Emma Caulfield, Debra Jo Rupp, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, and Kate Forbes. MCU newcomers include Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Eric Andre, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasil, and Patti LuPone.

Olsen recently teased her MCU return despite previously saying she wasn't involved with the new Disney+ series.

"I don't know ever how to answer these questions except I don't... I think I'll be back," Olsen said with a laugh while speaking with Deadline at SXSW. While she could have just been referring to the greater MCU, the question did seem to be specifically about Coven of Chaos, so hopefully, this means we'll be seeing Wanda in Westview once again.

When Will X-Men Join The MCU?

Speaking with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis last year, Keving Feige teased the future of the X-Men in the MCU. Our Phase Zero host joked if we would have to wait until Phase 10 (meaning, Phase X) until we saw the X-Men, prompting a hilarious reply from Feige: "You want to wait till Phase 10 for the X-Men? Alright, that's longer than I want to wait. But I guess."

Deadpool 3 is coming next year and it's expected to bring the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie will also feature Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, which means it could be how the beloved team of mutants finally merges with the MCU.

