Marvel Removes Scarlet Witch From Upcoming Official MCU Timeline Book

Marvel Studios' official MCU timeline book ended up removing Scarlet Witch before releasing. This October, Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline hits shelves. But, Elizabeth Olsen's fan-favorite will not be on the front cover as of right now. Penguin Random House's official listing for the book now has Loki and Sylvie swapped into the slot where Scarlet Witch used to be. Joining the duo on the front cover are Iron Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Shang-Chi and Thanos. It's a nice smattering of new and old as fans get into the meat of The Multiverse Saga. However, it's hard to argue that Olsen's Avenger wouldn't get prime placement too.

It's worth noting that the first cover that Marvel Studios revealed did have a "cover subject to change" sticker in the corner. Technically, Scarlet Witch hasn't been around since the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. (Curiously, Iron Man's still front and center despite being canonically dead from the second snap in Avengers: Endgame.) Still, it seems like Loki and Sylvie will have a big role to play going forward. Tom Hiddleston is gearing up for Loki Season 2 in October. Just a few weeks before this book is scheduled to release, and that might hold the key to why the Asgardians are represented so well. Check out the cover for yourself.

(Photo: Penguin Random House/Marvel Entertainment)

What Would Elizabeth Olsen Want From A Scarlet Witch Return?

It almost goes without saying that Marvel Studios will be bringing Scarlet Witch back after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In the meantime, all the fanbase has done is obsess about when we'll see Elizabeth Olsen in the MCU again. Clearly, the actress has given it some thought top. In a previous interview with ScreenRant, the Marvel star only has one thing in mind for her eventual return as the Scarlet Witch. She really wants to do the unexpected after heavy emotional work in WandaVision and being an outright force of nature in the Doctor Strange sequel.

"We can do anything with her now! I feel like we've done so much," Olsen told the outlet. "Now, we can really have fun; I feel like there's a lot more humor to be had with her. She's often the emotion of a story, and I'm curious to see what we can explore. And hopefully [we can] give her some redemption."

The Official MCU Timeline Book is Almost Here

With an official timekeeper in tow, that official timeline should be a must-have artifact for a lot of Marvel Studios fans. When it hits store shelves in October, expect it to be kind of difficult to lay hands on. Check out how Marvel describes the book for yourself right here. "The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is vast, incredibly varied, and richly complex. Different worlds, different timelines, countless characters. This is the guide to that universe. Created in close collaboration with Marvel Studios, it will answer the biggest questions: what happened, when, where, and why."

"Follow the entire story of the MCU from before the Big Bang to the Blip and beyond. Along the way, learn more about the evolution of the Iron Man armors, the hunt for the Infinity Stones, and the formation of the Multiverse. Want to know how many times aliens have invaded Earth, or the complete history of Cap's shield? Look no further! A treasured keepsake for any movie buff, filled with exclusive infographics, illuminating timelines, and amazing movie stills, this book will have pride of place on any MCU fan's shelf."

