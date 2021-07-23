Mask-Wearing Could Return to Disney, Here's the Policy

✖

Though a mandatory mask mandate at the Walt Disney World parks in Orlando have been lifted for a few months, the Delta variant of COVID-19 is now the majority of all cases of the coronavirus in the United States and has some wondering if the Florida-based parks may bring back a mask rule. Inside the Magic has a proper run down on the circumstances that lead to the mask mandate being lifted at the Florida-based park and how it could potentially return. Among them is how the threshold for when the mandate was dropped was because positive case numbers in Florida dropped below 5% but has now jumped to over 12% and is growing, but the most important piece is Disney's own policy.

Posted on the website for Walt Disney World is a larger note on their COVID-19 policies which leaves room for the parks to bring back a mask mandate. It reads: "Within our communities, we’re encouraged that COVID-19 guidelines have been adjusted and eased by public health and government officials, paving the path for many businesses and industries to take positive steps forward. As we have done since reopening, we’ve been very intentional and gradual in our approach to our COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Based on recent trends and guidance, Walt Disney World Resort will be making more adjustments to these measures, including physical distancing and face coverings. These measures may change at any time without notice."

Earlier this week CDC director Rochelle Walensky revealed to Reuters that the masking guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not revised its policy even as cases of the Delta variant surge. Walensky wouldn't reveal if a new policy was being considered. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of NIAID, was asked why a national mask mandate wasn't being put forth on CNBC this week, replying: "I don't believe that we are going to see a central mandate for masking because there would be a lot of push back onthat. I do think you will be seeing local mandated, mainly at situations like colleges and universities...Even business enterprises might be saying that."

If you are not vaccinated, please take the #DeltaVariant seriously and get vaccinated. Talk to your healthcare provider, pharmacist, & friends who have been vaccinated to get your questions answered so that you feel comfortable and informed making this critical decision. https://t.co/CGIJtW3BDK — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) July 22, 2021

Currently Walt Disney World goes by the CDC's guidance that fully vaccinated persons don't need to wear masks inside but there are some places were both the vaccinated and non-vaccinated are required to wear them. The policy reads:

"Face coverings are required for all Guests while in Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner, they are now optional in most areas for Guests who are fully vaccinated. While we do not require proof of vaccination, we expect Guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations and upon entering and throughout all attractions and transportation except ferry boats."

Stay tuned for news on Disney's mask policy as it's updated.

(Cover photo by: Disney Parks)