McDonalds Giving Away Free Big Macs Today, Here’s How To Get One

McDonald’s is giving away free Big Macs today and we have the breakdown on how you can get one! McDonald’s launched this inpromptu giveaway event after a high-profile social media PR stunt went viral: The fast-food chain offered to give away Bic Macs to consumers if the holiday season queen herself, Mariah Carey, retweed the offer. It took all of 30 minutes before Carey apparently did the good deed of pressing (or rather, having one of her employees press) the retweet button, blessing us all with the opportunity to get a free Big Mac from MacDonald’s today – with a $1 minimum purchase, of course…

okay, it happened. everyone gets a free Big Mac in the app (w/ a $1 min purchase)



at participating McDonald’s. valid 1x/day with $1 min. purchase (excl. tax) dec 13–24. see app for details. — McDonald's (@McDonalds) December 13, 2021

“if @mariahcarey retweets this everyone gets a free Big Mac,” McDonald’s tweeted this morning (December 13th). The fast-food chain updated its Twitter feed a half-hour later, saying, “okay, it happened. everyone gets a free Big Mac in the app (w/ a $1 min purchase)at participating McDonald’s. valid 1x/day with $1 min. purchase (excl. tax) dec 13–24. see app for details.”

This Big Mac giveaway is just the latest promotional partnership that McDonald’s has made with a superstar musical artist. Travis Scott really showed the potential for how McDonald’s could integrate its menu with an artist’s brand, launching his Travis Scott “Cactus Jack” meal. Reggaeton superstar J. Balvin followed suit with his own menu, and Korean boy band BTS’ McDonald’s meal launched this summer.

As stated, Mariah Carey is now synonymous with the holiday season – thanks in large part to the fact that she sang one of the most classic Christmas songs of all time (“All I Want For Christmas is You”). Like a true holiday goddess, McDonald’s is having Carey bless consumers with a new “free” menu item everyday, starting today and running through Christmas Eve. It’s actually one of the more fun and clever fast-food promotions we’ve seen, as it invites consumers to constantly check back with the McDonald’s app during the holiday season rush while framing Mariah Carey as a mythical figure of fast-food benevolence – which is probably on par with Santa Claus for adult fans. And how else should we see Queen Mimi?

Here’s the official announcement about the McDonald’s Mariah Carey holiday season promotional campaign:

“Kick-off the holidays on a high note with Mariah Carey. Get a free McDonald’s favorite every day from December 13th-24th with $1 minimum purchase, only in the app.”

“The Mariah Menu” runs at McDonald’s from today through Christmas Eve.