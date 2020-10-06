McDonald's Announces Latest Celebrity Meal Collaboration With J Balvin

✖

Last month, McDonald's introduced the Cactus Jack meal, the go-to meal rapper Travis Scott orders every time he visits the restaurant. At the time, the $6 meal would get you a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon, onions, and lettuce, a medium order of french fries, and a Sprite. The Cactus Jack became a sensation on various social media platforms and was so popular, food shortages of the specific toppings started to spread through the company.

The meal deal was so successful, the global food chain has already partnered with its next celebrity — Reggaeton sensation J Balvin. Beginning Monday, the J Balvin meal is available at participating locations in the United States and includes a Big Mac sandwich, medium fries, and an Oreo McFlurry.

While it's expected for the meal to cost a little more than $6, those who decide to order it through the McDonald's mobile application will get their McFlurry for free. The J Balvin meal will be available now through November 1st.

"As a longtime McDonald's fan, I am excited to join the short list of global icons who have had a meal named in their honor," the musician said in a statement. "I am looking forward to sharing my signature order with my fans, along with more surprises that are to come with this partnership. ¡Lego!"

McDonald's US chief marketer Morgan Flatley added the company was ecstatic to partner with Balvin and his team, as the recording artists is regarded as one of the top-selling artists around the world.

"From topping charts around the world to landing countless award nominations, J Balvin is a trailblazing international icon," Flatley said. "He's always been a regular at McDonald's restaurants during his concert tours, and now we're excited to bring his go-to order to our menus across the U.S."

While Scott got a meal, he also rolled out a clothing line with the company. The clothes, which include a tee-shirt, shorts, and crew neck sweatshirt were available for just a limited time.

"From featuring Travis's favorite McDonald's meal in our restaurants, to his new score for our TV spot, to Cactus Jack x McDonald's merch, this has been a true partnership from start to finish," Flatley said last month. "It has been exciting to team up with a true brand fan whose creativity and love for our food shines through in each aspect of the collaboration."