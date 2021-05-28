McDonald's BTS Meal Launches

✖

McDonalds is bringing out those BTS Meals at locations now. You can go to the restaurants now and get the highly-anticipated menu item. In the BTS Meal, you get 10 Chicken McNuggets, a medium fry, Coca-Cola and two dipping sauces. Sweet Chilli and Cajun Spice are inspired by flavors from South Korea’s McDonalds locations. This is just the latest instance of the company teaming up with a huge music star to sell some hamburgers. Fans will remember Travis Scott’s highly-publicized meal last year. J. Balvin also had a team-up with McDonalds. But, BTS is in a different league when it comes to brand reach and general audience. It isn’t hyperbole to call them the biggest act in music and certainly the biggest boyband on Earth. As proof of that popularity, this is the first worldwide edition of one of those artist meals.

For fans who want a little more interaction, you can get some behind the scenes content on the McDonalds app. There is also a BTS x McD Flipbook launching early next month. That includes a 360 backstage experience, which will get a lot of people excited. There is also a virtual portrait series beginning June 16th.

Check out what the company had to say about the meal down below:

Now you can order like BTS—with new limited-time sauces to try and exclusive behind-the-scenes content updated weekly only in the app, there’s never been a better reason to keep coming back for more McNuggets®.

If each member of BTS gets one, who do you think is getting the leftover McNuggets? Trick question, they obviously share those last three.

The BTS Meal has you (and your McNuggets) covered with new limited-time sauces picked by BTS and inspired by McDonald’s South Korea. Add a little kick to your meal, whether you want sweet and sour with just a touch of heat from the Sweet Chili Sauce or hot mustard with chili and peppers in the Cajun Sauce.

BTS isn’t BTS without the teamwork of 7 members in perfect harmony. Kind of like how The BTS Meal just isn’t complete without crispy Fries and a refreshing, ice-cold Coca-Cola®.

Are you going to eat a BTS Meal this weekend? Let us know down in the comments below!