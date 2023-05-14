McDonald's Is Introducing a New Snack Wrap (but You Probably Can't Get It)

On a menu that has had its fair share of staples over the years, few McDonald's items stand as tall as the chain's beloved Snack Wrap line. Though Snack Wraps were discontinued over seven years ago in the United States, the wraps have continued to be smash hits in international markets. In fact, one locale is gearing up to release a few changes to Snack Wraps that are sure to leave Americans jealous.

As the snack trackers at Instagram's @Snackolator account have noticed, McDonald's locations in Malaysia will soon start offering Breakfast Snack Wraps. Two new items are being added to the chain's menu in the country, a Crispy Chicken Snack Wrap featuring one of the chain's regular chicken patties, and a Chicken Sausage Snack Wrap, which features an update version of the chain's breakfast sausage. Both of the breakfast wraps will then include a hashbrown, scrambled eggs, and cheese before being wrapped in a tortilla.

Why did the Snack Wrap leave McDonald's?

McDonald's never really officially confirmed why it removed the Snack Wrap from its menus within the United States. Given the general public's affinity for the items, that likely means it was a production issue with franchisees. In a similar move, the chain also threw in the towel on All-Day Breakfast offerings because it posed logistical challenges for restaurants and their usual, everyday business.

Who else has Snack Wraps?

Since McDonald's removed Snack Wraps from its menus, the chain's competitors have lept into action to offer similar products. Most recently, KFC introduced its version of Snack Wraps with its KFC Wraps. Last October, the chain took it a step further and started testing more uniquer wrap combinations, which included the Mac & Cheese Chicken Wrap and Spicy Slaw Chicken Wrap. It's unclear if the chain has plans on releasing those items nationwide.

"KFC fans have made it loud and clear that they miss our fried chicken wraps," KFC said at the time. "There have been over 42,500 mentions on Twitter within the past two years around fans craving wraps, making it a highly anticipated menu item for snackers and KFC fans alike."