McDonald's Is Changing Its Burgers

Hamburgers—namely the Big Mac and McDouble—have long been a part of the McDonald's Pantheon, a list of sandwiches that have stood the test of time to become the favorite of many. Now, the chain is giving its burger patties a facelift in hopes of helping boost sales in a new age. Monday, the global fast-food unveiled plans for a revamped burger that'll see softer buns and more sauce added to the patties amongst other changes.

"I'll always remember my first burger from McDonald's. And now my culinary team and I have the best job in the world: thinking about ways to bring even more of that iconic McDonald's taste to fans," McDonald's culinary director Chad Schafer offered in a press release. "We found that small changes, like tweaking our process to get hotter, meltier cheese and adjusting our grill settings for a better sear, added up to a big difference in making our burgers more flavorful than ever."

What changes are happening to McDonald's burgers?

The chain has concocted a new "pillowy" bun that is said to be softer than the current variety. This bun will also be toasted before being topped with a patty and the respective toppings. Furthermore, onions are being added to the burger patties while they're on the grilled, with hopes the caramelized onions will garner a positive response from longtime burger fiends.

When it comes to the Big Mac, the chain is adding more Mac sauce to the sandwich, something many have desired since the sandwich first became a staple. Lastly, the chain—although it didn't unveil what exactly is changing in the process—says the cheese across its hamburger offerings will become more melted and "gooier."

The changes will be made on Big Macs, McDoubles, cheeseburgers, double cheeseburgers, and hamburgers.

When is McDonald's changing its burgers?

The changes to the burgers have already started being implemented at locations in select markets including Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Sacramento, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Denver, Boise, and Tucson. The chain says it tested the aforementioned changes to glowing reviews last year in international markets in Canada, Australia, and Belgium.

The changes are expected to be made at every McDonald's location by 2024.