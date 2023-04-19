McDonald's Big Mac Sauce Dip Cups Coming to USA This Month

Mcdonald's is giving its US customers what they've been asking for: the ability to put some Big Mac sauce on whatever food items they want! Starting on April 27th, McDonald's US locations will start offering the Mac sauce (or "secret sauce") as one of its dipping sauce flavors, housed in the signature McDonald's dip cups.

(Photo: McDonald's)

Here's the official press release from McDonald's:

Mac sauce. Special sauce. Secret sauce. Whatever you call it, fans have been asking for an extra side of our famous Big Mac sauce for years. And now, it's finally getting its moment in the spotlight on our menu. Starting April 27, for a limited time, we're dropping Big Mac sauce dip cups at participating restaurants across the U.S. There's only one way to get your hands on them: by ordering on the McDonald's App*. And because we all love a good throwback, the dipping cups feature retro blue and silver packaging inspired by the OG Big Mac sandwich wraps. The Big Mac has been an icon on the McDonald's menu since it first debuted nationally in 1968, after an Owner/Operator in Pittsburg, PA came up with the idea for a double burger sandwich. And the fandom for the Big Mac has only grown with time... expanding to menus across the globe, creating social media craze when 10,000 bottles of Big Mac sauce were given away in the U.S. in 2017, and who could forget the classic "two all-beef patties..." jingle we're all still singing? This creamy, tangy, slightly sweet and perfectly dippable sauce will be available at no extra charge with any purchase of Chicken McNuggets. It can also be ordered a la carte to pair with all your go-to McDonald's menu items, because let's be real... a sauce this iconic should go on everything. From dipping your fries and Hash Browns to making your favorite sandwiches extra saucy, the possibilities are endless. Whatever way you choose to Big Mac sauce-ify your order, we're here for it. Need some inspo? Check out these social posts from some of our fans:

The Big Mac has indeed been a defining signature of McDonald's since its debut in the late 1960s. It's pretty clear by this point that the Big Mac sauce recipe isn't quite the "secret" that McDonald's hypes it up to be (Mayonnaise, pickle relish, onion, mustard, white vinegar, sugar, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and paprika). However, like so many things McDonald's offers, there's just something extra special about getting it from the restaurant itself (see also: Sprite). Now Big Mac sauce will get to shine all over the menu.

McDonald's Big Mac sauce dip cups will be available starting on April 27th.