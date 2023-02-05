Fan Favorite Shamrock Shake Headed Back to McDonald's Sooner Than You Think

We haven't even hit Valentine's Day yet, but fans of McDonald's iconic Shamrock Shake can already start planning to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. McDonald's has announced that the beloved treat — along with the newer favorite, the OREO Shamrock McFlurry — will be rolling out on February 20th. Both returning fan-favorites will be available at restaurants across the United States for a limited time.

The beloved Shamrock Shake was first introduced in 1970 and has been a favorite ever since. It's made with McDonald's creamy vanilla soft serve, blended with Shamrock Shake syrup and topped with whipped topping.

The OREO Shamrock McFlurry is a newer addition to the festive lineup. That treat made its debut in 2020 and is described as coming blended with crushed OREO cookies in the same vanilla soft serve/Shamrock Shake syrup combination.

"We've been serving the iconic, cult-favorite Shamrock Shake for 50 years and it's become synonymous with McDonald's ever since," McDonald's Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen, shared in a statement back in 2020. "We're excited to serve up a new way to experience the one-of-a-kind Shamrock flavor in our new OREO Shamrock McFlurry. Our chefs worked to get the perfect balance of OREO cookies and mint for this new delicious dessert. We can't wait for customers to get a taste this spring."

Are you looking forward to the return of the Shamrock Shake and OREO Shamrock McFlurry? Let us know in the comment section!