McDonald’s Removing Legendary Item From Its Menu

McDonald’s is removing the Chicken Legend from its menu! Now that we’ve got you in a slight panic, we can tell you that this “removal” is only a temporary measure. The Chicken Legend menu is being swapped out on November 17th in order to make room for McDonald’s Christmas menu. When all the holiday cheer is gone, and the dark days of winter roll in come January, McDonald’s will be there to brighten fans’ spirits by having the Chicken Legend menu come roaring back! You can get the full details on McDondald’s 2021 holiday menu substitutions, below:

FEELING FESTIVE? McDONALD’S LAUNCHES NEW CHRISTMAS MENU INCLUDING DOUBLE BIG MAC & CELEBRATIONS McFLURRY

After a difficult year, Christmas could not come at a better time, and McDonald’s is excited to announce the launch of its NEW Christmas menu to help customers get #ReindeerReady. Launching in restaurants, on UberEATS and Just Eat from Wednesday 18th November, for a limited time only.

Just when you thought the iconic Big Mac couldn’t get any better, McDonald’s have answered your Christmas prayers and doubled the magic this year. Introducing the Double Big Mac. Four 100% beef patties, a slice of cheese, lettuce, onion and pickles and of course not forgetting the unbeatable, tasty Big Mac sauce. A must have for Big Mac fans.

Also NEW this winter is McDonald’s Jerk Chicken Sandwich. Two pieces of succulent crispy chicken with a spicy jerk sauce, Beechwood smoked bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, slivered onion and lettuce in a sourdough bun. What’s not to love?

Back by popular demand are McDonald’s Cheese Melt Dippers. Four breaded cheese dippers made with indulgent camembert, served with a tangy tomato Dip. Christmas is a time for sharing so why not enjoy these cheesy, festive favourites with friends or family with the Cheese Melt Dippers Sharebox.

A box of Celebrations is a must at Christmas time, but when you don’t feel like sharing try McDonald’s NEW Celebrations McFlurry. Soft dairy ice cream, swirled with (only the best) Maltesers clusters, Galaxy chocolate drops, Caramel pieces, Mars Nuggets and Twix biscuits, topped with a milk chocolate sauce.

Get your Instagram at the ready because McDonald’s is launching a Salted Caramel Latte just in time for Christmas. A deliciously warm festive flavour, it really is a hug in a mug (or cup).

In line with Government guidance, social distancing and safety measures at restaurants remain in place. This includes hand sanitiser at every entrance for delivery couriers and dine-in and takeaway customers, table-service and contact tracing for customers who dine-in, and carefully managing the number of customers and crew inside each restaurant.