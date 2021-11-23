McDonald’s McRib Exposed in TikTok Showing How the Sandwich Is Made

McDonald’s McRib is a thing of bout legend and infamy, and a new TikTok video exposing how the sandwich is made is taking that infamous legend to whole new viral heights! TikTok user “@zaezae1098” posted a video called “How a McRib Gets Made” which has exploded on the social media site, which over 10.8 million views, 909.5K likes, and 26.4K comments. The top comment for the video may be the best indicator of all about why it has captured such widespread public attention: “Does anyone else feel like this made the already unappetizing McRib seem even less appetizing?” –Lenore

https://www.tiktok.com/@zaezae1098/video/7024334050718534918

The theme of the “@zaezae” (aka Isaiah Gilley) TikTok page is “how McDonald’s food works”; it’s a series of videos in which the young McDonald’s worker records his daily food preparation routines and cuts them into snappy little TikToks. It’s actually a pretty fascinating (and well-presented) look inside the food preparation of the fast-food mega-chain. Other videos on the subject include “McCleanup” (a video revealing McDonald’s cleaning practices); a look at the preparation of a Quarter Pounder burger; as well as videos on other foods ranging from desserts like cookies and apple pies to other burgers like the Bacon Deluxe Double Quarter burger. There are even a few videos of the staff of the McDonald’s trying to do some amateur repair of the restaurant, and even a few humorous ones about the staff at Gilley’s McDonald’s eating KFC in the breakroom or making joking videos blaming each other for other viral examples of gross McDonald’s food.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a twist that should surprise exactly no one, Isaiah Gilley recently updated his hastags to colorful listings like this:

“#mcdonalds #mcdonaldssecrets #ASOSChaoticToCalm #fypシ #fastfood #terminated #howitworks #mcscrewed #howmcdondaldsworkersbeatwork #FIRED”

Gilley isn’t joking, either: in a set of recent TikToks show the young McDonald’s employee being informed he is “under investigation” by management, followed swiftly by his official termination:

“So here’s an update: I got fired,” Gilley says in the video. “The manager sat me down and pretty much told me that I’m being terminated because I signed a contract saying that I will not expose McDonald’s secrets and I can’t show what’s being done behind the counters of McDonald’s and all that good stuff. And apparently, I just put a bad name on McDonald’s in general.

Gilley is also quick to contend that his alleged violation of corporate policy was really just the truth getting out:

And really, all I just did was show how their food was made. It’s not my fault that they serve people nasty-a** food… I guess it’s on to the next job from here.”

As a “failsafe” Isiah Gilley created a few more videos of McDonald’s practices before his termination, which he is now posting to his TikTok page.