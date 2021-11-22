McDonalds Reveals Updated Ronald McDonald Balloon for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

With Thanksgiving Day almost upon us, it’s time to get excited for the newest edition of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. McDonald’s has been a fixture of the parade for over 30 years with its Ronald McDonald balloon, featuring the fast-food chain’s mascot delighting fans and bringing a smile to kids’ faces as it soars through the sky. McDonald’s USA will unveil the latest design of the Ronald McDonald balloon during the 95th installment of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, as it symbolizes just how much love McDonald’s Chief Happiness Officer has for those in attendance and watching live at home.

The fifth design of the Ronald McDonald balloon marks the longstanding partnership between Macy’s and McDonald’s, as the restaurant’s Chief Happiness Officer will now be holding a heart – a symbol of his role in bringing happiness and joy to communities around the world. Ronald’s first appearance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade came in 1966, with the balloon debuting in 1987. It’s believed to be the longest-running single character balloon in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade’s history. You can catch a look at the new balloon below.

The image of the Ronald McDonald balloon is at New York City’s Citi Field, home of the New York Mets baseball team. Ronald is holding the heart with both hands close to his chest, with his feet up in the air. There have been various other designs of the balloons over the years: 2000 to 2008 featured Ronald McDonald in his familiar red-white-and-yellow costume representing the food chain’s colors. 2009-2014 added a green scarf to Ronald’s neck to keep him warm in the New York winter elements. His right hand also has the “thumbs up” position. Next, 2015 put Ronald McDonald in a snazzy red jacket that gets him ready to greet all of the patrons of the parade.

Finally, McDonald’s USA revealed a behind-the-scenes video detailing how the new Ronald McDonald heart balloon was made. It displays how engineers use scientific machines to stitch the balloon together, and the process of bringing its vibrant colors to life.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place Thursday, November 25th at 9 a.m. ET on NBC.