Ronald McDonald In A Face Shield Creeps Out Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewers

By Kofi Outlaw

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a very different kind of event this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and fans are certainly taking notice. Of all the logistical changes taking place in the 2020 Thanksgiving Day Parade, there's one that certainly seems to be creeping viewers out in a big way: Ronald McDonald in a protective face shield. We're not sure if it's the iconic McDonald's mascot reminding everyone of the darkness of the pandemic, or just the sight of a clown in a dome shield feeling extra creepy. Either way, social media is buzzing with chatter about Ronald McDonald's new look.

See for yourself - but know that you cannot unsee!

Pivot to Video

Here's a video of Ronald McDonald wearing his protective face shield, while riding on a float alongside Grimace. How do you feel about it? 

prevnext

Just Turned On The TV, And This Is What I Get...

You think you've seen everything the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has to offer - and then you turn on the 2020 parade. 

prevnext

How It Started vs How It's Going

If that ain't so 2020, we don't know what is. We love this meme. 

prevnext

Faces On Froze

To call Ronald McDonald's appearance a "downer moment" in the 2020 parade would be an understatement. 

prevnext

Deadlier Than La Rona and IT Combined

I would hate to see someone run those numbers. 

prevnext

Bad Dawg...

Yeah... you don't see many people wearing that particular model of face shield. 

prevnext
0comments

Scariest Thing in 2020

The pandemic and more fast food in our collective diet? Yeah, this image may truly capture all the dread of 2020. 

prev
Start the Conversation

of