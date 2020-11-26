Ronald McDonald In A Face Shield Creeps Out Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewers

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a very different kind of event this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and fans are certainly taking notice. Of all the logistical changes taking place in the 2020 Thanksgiving Day Parade, there's one that certainly seems to be creeping viewers out in a big way: Ronald McDonald in a protective face shield. We're not sure if it's the iconic McDonald's mascot reminding everyone of the darkness of the pandemic, or just the sight of a clown in a dome shield feeling extra creepy. Either way, social media is buzzing with chatter about Ronald McDonald's new look.

See for yourself - but know that you cannot unsee!