Ronald McDonald In A Face Shield Creeps Out Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewers
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a very different kind of event this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and fans are certainly taking notice. Of all the logistical changes taking place in the 2020 Thanksgiving Day Parade, there's one that certainly seems to be creeping viewers out in a big way: Ronald McDonald in a protective face shield. We're not sure if it's the iconic McDonald's mascot reminding everyone of the darkness of the pandemic, or just the sight of a clown in a dome shield feeling extra creepy. Either way, social media is buzzing with chatter about Ronald McDonald's new look.
See for yourself - but know that you cannot unsee!
Pivot to Video
Ronald McDonald and Grimace pic.twitter.com/B668XtyMYX— No Context Ronald McDonald (@McDonaldsOOC) November 26, 2020
Here's a video of Ronald McDonald wearing his protective face shield, while riding on a float alongside Grimace. How do you feel about it?
Just Turned On The TV, And This Is What I Get...
randomly popped into the Macy’s thanksgiving day parade stream and Ronald McDonald is wearing this psychotic plastic face shield pic.twitter.com/h4NF4V5oq6— panda sneeze (@pandasneeze2) November 26, 2020
You think you've seen everything the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has to offer - and then you turn on the 2020 parade.
How It Started vs How It's Going
Ronald McDonald— Cyber Detective 01 (@CyberDetect01) November 26, 2020
How it Started - How it's going#HappyThanksgiving2020 pic.twitter.com/rIX3XeNWw0
If that ain't so 2020, we don't know what is. We love this meme.
Faces On Froze
Everyones face after seeing Ronald McDonald: pic.twitter.com/uLBRJ8UJr5— Lofi_Dna (@attaiekpo) November 26, 2020
To call Ronald McDonald's appearance a "downer moment" in the 2020 parade would be an understatement.
Deadlier Than La Rona and IT Combined
Hilarious watching Ronald McDonald in a face shield. MF killed a billion times more people than Pennywise and he still keeps slaying. pic.twitter.com/QDqQkLPfTP— Your Grumpy Ethical-Vegan Grampa Ⓥ (@GrampaYour) November 26, 2020
I would hate to see someone run those numbers.
Bad Dawg...
Yo Ronald McDonald has a cone on his head like he just got neutered and can’t lick the stitches#MacysThanksgivingParade pic.twitter.com/XQFdk6ZSlW— Jon “Jon Baker” Baker (@JonBaker) November 26, 2020
Good to see Ronald McDonald finally got spayed pic.twitter.com/I5vRR56EKF— Alex Zalben (@azalben) November 26, 2020
Yeah... you don't see many people wearing that particular model of face shield.
Scariest Thing in 2020
Ronald McDonald with a face shield was the scariest thing this year pic.twitter.com/zreWuUOKMO— Pettywise (@pocket_doors) November 26, 2020
The pandemic and more fast food in our collective diet? Yeah, this image may truly capture all the dread of 2020.