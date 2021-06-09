Michael J. Fox Fans Celebrate His 60th Birthday

One of the most beloved actors in the industry has turned 60, and fans are taking to social media to celebrate the big day. Actor and activist Michael J. Fox was born in Canada on Jun 9, 1961, making Wednesday his 60th birthday. Fox starred in numerous films and TV shows throughout his career, but none of his roles were quite as famous as the one that defined his career in 1985.

When he was 24 years old, Fox starred alongside Christopher Lloyd in Back to the Future, a film that would go on to become a cornerstone of American film. To this day, Back to the Future is one of the most beloved movies in history, and much of its success has to do with Fox's iconic character, Marty McFly. The film would go on to spawn two sequels, both of which featured Fox and Lloyd as Marty and Doc Brown.

Over the years, Fox has become as well known for his activism as his acting abilities. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's and has shown millions of people around the world how to find joy and peace in the face of tragedy and illness.

Below, you can see just a handful of the tweets from fans everywhere, who have taken Wednesday as an opportunity to sing the praises of Michael J. Fox.