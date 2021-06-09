Michael J. Fox Fans Celebrate His 60th Birthday
One of the most beloved actors in the industry has turned 60, and fans are taking to social media to celebrate the big day. Actor and activist Michael J. Fox was born in Canada on Jun 9, 1961, making Wednesday his 60th birthday. Fox starred in numerous films and TV shows throughout his career, but none of his roles were quite as famous as the one that defined his career in 1985.
When he was 24 years old, Fox starred alongside Christopher Lloyd in Back to the Future, a film that would go on to become a cornerstone of American film. To this day, Back to the Future is one of the most beloved movies in history, and much of its success has to do with Fox's iconic character, Marty McFly. The film would go on to spawn two sequels, both of which featured Fox and Lloyd as Marty and Doc Brown.
Over the years, Fox has become as well known for his activism as his acting abilities. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's and has shown millions of people around the world how to find joy and peace in the face of tragedy and illness.
Below, you can see just a handful of the tweets from fans everywhere, who have taken Wednesday as an opportunity to sing the praises of Michael J. Fox.
Brilliant and Inspirational
prevnext
BACK TO THE FUTURE is still, 36 years later, one of my absolute favorite movies. Happy 60th birthday to the brilliant and inspirational Michael J. Fox. pic.twitter.com/ydOdyrDcrT— Rio Youers (@Rio_Youers) June 9, 2021
Happy 60th!
prevnext
Happy 60th Birthday Michael J. Fox!— Marshall Julius: Vintage Geek! (@MarshallJulius) June 9, 2021
"When you're a short actor you stand on apple boxes and walk on a ramp. When you're a short star everybody else walks in a ditch." pic.twitter.com/wCPuGILhoT
A Very Fine Actor
prevnext
Happy Birthday Michael J Fox. A very fine actor. pic.twitter.com/QwKzoM4yqk— JFK (@JFKtheone) June 9, 2021
Sense of Humor
prevnext
"I think the scariest person in the world is the person with no sense of humor." - Happy Birthday to Michael J. Fox!" pic.twitter.com/Mrohqu95rZ— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) June 9, 2021
Yet to Disappoint
prevnext
Happy Birthday to both Marty McFly and Michael J Fox. He's one of my favorite celebrities who has yet to disappoint me. Happy 60th 🎊🎉🎊🎉🎉🎊🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/5gGvIn1LKR— Lashanda Walker (@majesticbeauty5) June 9, 2021
Coolest Teenager in Film
prevnext
Here's something to think about. Today Michael J Fox is 13 years older than Christopher Lloyd was when they filmed Back to the Future. Happy 60th Birthday #MichaelJFox. For me, you will always be the coolest teenager on film. pic.twitter.com/NTmHLpva2K— The Sting (@TSting18) June 9, 2021
Thank You
prevnext
Today, an actor who gave us a performance to be remembered for a lifetime, is turning 60!
Thank you Michael J. Fox for such amazing memories. pic.twitter.com/9bOh3XWQEp— The Epilogue (@Epiloguers) June 9, 2021
A Legend
prevnext
Saw Michael J. Fox trending and got scared. Happy Birthday to the legend! pic.twitter.com/py83V5kSQG— Brian Chimino (@BrianChimino) June 9, 2021
Timeless
prevnext
Happy Birthday to the timeless, Michael J. Fox! pic.twitter.com/Tidn7WYw6Z— Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) June 9, 2021
Simply the Best
prev
Happy Birthday to Michael J. Fox! Here’s one of my fave photos of him. pic.twitter.com/VQ7SbhJi4P— dailyL (@dailylaney) June 9, 2021