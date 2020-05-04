Twilight's Spin-Off Midnight Sun Is Coming and Fans Are Freaking Out

It has been 15 years since the Twilight Saga took over the world with its glittery vampires, but author Stephenie Meyer is not finished with the saga. Earlier today, news reports confirmed the writer is reviving the franchise for the long-awaited release of Midnight Sun, a companion novel of sorts to Twilight told from Edward Cullen's perspective. And after years of waiting, you can imagine how badly fans are freaking out online.

If you head over to Twitter, you will see that Meyer is trending along with Midnight Sun. Millions of fans are taking to social media to celebrate the news, but others are interested in bragging about their predictions. Before news of Midnight Sun was made official, a countdown was put on Meyer's website which caused her fans to go into a frenzy. Many began guessing what was up with Twilight, and a good few fans predicted that Midnight Sun was about to be released.

After all, this book is not a surprise to fans. Midnight Sun. Back in August 2008, fans learned of the novel when 12 chapters of an incomplete draft leaked online. The unauthorized release left Meyer downtrodden, and she confirmed she was putting Midnight Sun on indefinite hold. The decision left fans equal parts stunned and understanding as Meyer shared the leaked chapters on her website for everyone to read.

In the 12 years since the chapters were leaked, Meyer has briefly talked about Midnight Sun during interviews. The writer said once she intended to begin working on the companion novel once she believed everyone had forgotten about it, and it seems Meyer did just that. Few people save her hardcore fans saw this announcement coming, and you can peek their reactions in the slides below:

