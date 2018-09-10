‘Twilight’ Star Robert Pattinson Says He’s Ready for a Reunion

It’s been almost a decade since Robert Pattinson first brought the vampire Edward Cullen to life on the big screen in Twilight, and the star says he’s already ready for a reunion.

Pattinson recently sat down with Variety to promote his new film, the science fiction adventure High Life, and said he’d be willing to play the vampire Edward Cullen again and even joked that he still looks the part.

“The amount of time I’ve spent moisturizing, I’m ready to play 17 at a moment’s notice,” Pattinson joked. “Ready!”

All teasing aside, the film franchise was a large part of the actor’s career. The films, all adaptations of the series of books by author Stephenie Meyer, spanned four years and five installments and helped make Pattinson and his co-star Kristen Stewart not just movie stars but household names. The first film, Twilight, was one of 2008’s biggest box office hits and remains one of the highest-grossing female-directed films of all time. Of course, the films also have their share of criticism but the idea of Twilight as a guilty pleasure is one that Pattinson dismisses.

“Whenever anyone says [Twilight]’s their guilty pleasure, it’s like, you say guilty, what you really mean is just pleasure,” he said.

Despite Pattinson being ready for a reunion, there doesn’t seem to be one in the cards right now. However, that doesn’t mean that fans can’t see Edward and Bella’s love story on the big screen again. Fathom Events and Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment are bringing Twilight back to theaters this October for a limited run. The presentation is the first of “Fathom Spotlight” series which will feature contemporary blockbusters, fan-favorite films, and modern classics back on big screen. The special screening of Twilight will feature an introduction by director Catherine Hardwicke as well as an exclusive sneak peek of the new feature “Twilight Tour… 10 Years Later” which itself will be included in the special release of Twilight on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack. Lionsgate is also releasing all five of the Twilight Saga films with new, collectible artwork on Blu-ray Combo Pack on October 23.

