Twilight: Bella’s House Is Available On Airbnb

Fans are always looking to get closer to the films they love, and if you happen to adore the Twilight movies you can now actually stay in Bella’s house for your upcoming vacation if you so choose. Bella and Charlie Swan’s charming 1930’s house is now available to stay in on Airbnb, and for $330 a night you can stay in the house that was used to film the hit the series. The house accommodates up to 10 guests, and has 5 bedrooms, 5 beds, and 1 and a half bathrooms, allowing you to recreate your favorite moments from the franchise and still enjoy your time there in comfort (via POPSUGAR).

The house is especially prominent in the early movies of the series before Bella becomes a vampire herself and starts to live with Edward and the Cullens, though it does still appear in the final two films. The house does also feature cutouts of the cast, including a Jacob cutout in his guest room for those who were team Jacob throughout the series.

You can check out the official description for the Twilight Swan House below, and you can check out the full listing here.

“Stay in this famous movie house! For the first time ever, you are now able to experience the inside of the home, so loving referred to as the Twilight Swan House. This house was featured as the home of Charlie and Bella Swan in the movie Twilight.

This charming 1930’s home is located in a quiet neighborhood in downtown Saint Helens, within walking distance to the historic riverfront. Short drive to Portland.

The space

This house was used for filming in the movie Twilight! Take photos recreating all of your favorite Twilight scenes! Dine at Charlie’s actual dining table that was used in filming. Sleep in Bella’s bedroom! Team Edward?–Sleep in the “lookout” room, overlooking the front yard, which is where Bella looks out the window to see Edward parked. Team Jacob?–Sleep in the “Jacob Black guest room”, located off the main entry downstairs.

Other things to note

Currently accepting bookings 8 months in advance. If dates beyond this are showing as unavailable. Keep checking back for future availability.

2 night minimum stay.

Discounts applied for one week stays or longer.

$330/night (Mon-Thurs/Sun)

$440/night (Fri-Sat/Peak)

A 10% Transient Rental Tax, which is paid to the city of Saint Helens, is included in your nightly rate.

All adult guests must be added to your reservation guest list before check in information will be sent.

This property is not fenced. Renters beware, there is a steep gully toward the back of the property. Please exercise caution, and keep children under supervision while in the back yard.”

