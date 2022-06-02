Miller Lite Celebrates Pride Month With New Book on Bars, Queer History

It’s June and that means Pride Month is here and while there are a number of brands and companies putting out special products and collaboration in celebration and support of the LGBTQ+ community, Miller Lite is taking a slightly different approach by celebrating LGBTQ+ history with the release of a new guidebook, Beers & Queer History. The book, written by Dr. Eric Cervini, was originally launched as a pre-order during LGBTQ+ History Month in October 2021, but now the book is available both in hard copy and digital download on Miller Lite’s website through the end of June with proceeds going to Equality Federation.

According to Miller Lite, the book is a guide that explores the “little-known stories of ten iconic queer bars throughout history”. Included in the book is an overview of the establishment as well as historical perspective. Some of the bars included in the guide are The Stonewall Inn in New York City, Panic Bar in Lincoln, Nebraska, Black Cat Cafe in San Francisco, and more.

“It was thrilling as a historian to get an opportunity to dive into the stories of one of my favorite topics, historical queer spaces,” Dr. Cervini said in a statement. “I’m honored to share these stories in partnership with Miller Lite as queer history so often goes unshared with mainstream society.”

“Miller Lite is one of America’s favorite beers, and while our fans can expect us to show up in many different ways throughout the year, our ‘Open & Proud’ initiative is one that is close to our hearts,” Sofia Colucci, vice president of marketing, Miller Family of Brands said. “We hope the release of this guidebook and its crucial lessons will inspire people to be more inclusive, to learn and to share their own authentic stories.”

Miller Lite’s Beers & Queer History is on sale now.