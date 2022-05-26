AEW Drops First Shoe Collaboration With Diadora, Celebrating Pride Month

✖

All Elite Wrestling and Diadora's first shoe collaboration officially dropped this week via Champs Sports, celebrating the company's LGBTQ+ wrestlers with a version of the N9002 shoe featuring a multi-color overlay and the AEW logo. The official description for the shoe reads, "Inspired by the AEW's incredible LGBTQ+ talent, the Pride Month drop will feature a customized version of Diadora's revolutionary trainer, N9002: a classic black nylon-suede upper of with a prismatic, multi-color overlay and an AEW logo on the back.

"The project was developed with the support of Foot Locker Inc.'s employee resource group called LACED WITH PRIDE, which is working to foster an inclusive work environment that supports LGBTQ+ individuals and their Allies through education and awareness," the release for the shoes read. "In addition, $25,000 will be donated to The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ young people."

More colloborations between AEW and Diadora are on the way later this year. The Young Bucks' design will be up first, followed by releases of Andrada El Idolo, The Lucha Bros. and Santana & Ortiz shoes during Hispanic Heritage Month. The shoes can be purchased online via Champ Sports for $120 a pair.

Diadora has diadone it again! May26th grab you a pair of these @Diadoraofficial x @AEW colab kicks at @champssports and be proud to love loud! whether or not you’re LGBT+ or an Ally. Love should ALWAYS conquer hate. #gifted #lacedwithpride pic.twitter.com/aPs3GwMoyV — Nyla Nyla (@NylaRoseBeast) May 11, 2022

AEW's next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Sunday. Check out the lineup for the show below: