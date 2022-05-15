Skittles Goes Colorful for Pride 2022

✖

For the past two years, Skittles has celebrated Pride Month in June with special, colorless packs of the iconic candies with the all-gray packaging representing the brand's support of the LGBTQ+ community and causes. This year, however, Skittles is bringing the color back, this time giving the rainbow over to a different kind of expression with designs by six artists in the LGBTQ+ community to share how they "see the rainbow" every day. Skittles announced the new, colorful Pride Packs last week with the limited-edition offering supporting GLAAD for the third year in a row.

According to the brand, each of the five Pride packs will have a QR code that will take consumers to a virtual studio. There, they can learn more about the artists and their work as well as the inspiration behind it. The Pride packs are available between now and June at select retailers and come in the 4oz Share Size as well as 15.6oz Sharing Size Stand Up Pouches.

"At Mars, we believe that in the world we want tomorrow society is inclusive. The Skittles brand, which is a proud part of Mars, is committed to advocating for the LGBTQ+ community both within our own organization and throughout the world," Justin Hollyn-Taub, Senior Director for Mars Wrigley said in a statement. "While Pride Month is a time to reflect, self-educate and celebrate, we know that long-term sustained support and allyship is key in building a more inclusive and diverse society. Mars and Skittles are proud to partner with GLAAD for the third year in a row this June, and year-round, as we deepen our commitment to support increased visibility and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community."

For every Skittles Pride pack purchased, $1 will be donated up to $100,000 to GLAAD's culture-changing work and programs. Skittles first began their partnership with GLAAD back in 2020. As in years past, the special Pride packs will contain the candy's original five fruit flavors — strawberry, orange, grape, green apple, and lemon.

Will you be checking out this year's Skittles Pride packs? What do you think about this year's more colorful approach? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!